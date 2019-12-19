Universal in Talks With Lego Group to Develop New Films Based on Toys (EXCLUSIVE)

Universal Pictures is in talks with The Lego Group to develop new feature film properties based on the popular block toys, numerous sources close to the pending deal told Variety.

Producer Dan Lin, who has made several films based on the childhood staple at Warner Bros., is expected to remain on future projects despite his overall deal at Warners.

The pact with Universal is said to be a much broader use of the intellectual property than the previous films, which saw actors like Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks bring life to geometric heroes in a world populated by Legos.

Among ideas Universal is floating is a reimagining of its own content library through the toys, sources said. “Jurassic World,” for instance, saw a spinoff Lego series made and sold globally in 2019, which aired in the U.S. on Nickelodeon.

A spokesperson for Universal had no comment.

More to come …