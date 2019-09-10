Universal Lands Romantic Comedy From Paul Feig and Meredith Dawson (EXCLUSIVE)

Universal Pictures nabbed rights to “When Michael Met Carrie… and Other People,” a spec script from Meredith Dawson. Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids,” “A Simple Favor”) is attached to produce.

Plot details are currently unknown, though the creative team promises it’s a new take on the romantic comedy.

Dawson, a protege of Mindy Kaling, worked in the writers room for Kaling’s TV adaptation of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” for Hulu. She was also featured on the 2018 Blacklist for her script “Spark,” which is being developed by Amazon Studios and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

Feig recently wrapped Universal’s “Last Christmas,” a holiday rom-com starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.

The acquisition of “When Michael Met Carrie… and Other People” comes as Universal and studio’s chief Donna Langley are diversifying its pool of directors with more female filmmakers. The studio recently tapped “Black Panther” cinematographer Rachel Morrison to helm “Flint Strong” in what will be her directorial debut. Also at Universal, Stella Meghie is directing “The Photograph” and Gandja Monteiro is helming “Talent Show.”

Universal’s senior executive VP of production Erik Baiers and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee “When Michael Met Carrie… and Other People” on behalf of the studio.

Dawson is represented by CAA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP and Feig is repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.