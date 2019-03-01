×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Elisabeth Moss Circling Universal’s ‘Invisible Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elisabeth Moss
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Universal is in talks with Elisabeth Moss for the actress to star in its retelling of “Invisible Man.”

Sources say the negotiations are in the extremely early stages, but if they were to move forward, Moss would star in the film with “Upgrade” filmmaker Leigh Whannell writing and directing. Sources also indicate that Johnny Depp, who was originally tapped to play the title character, will not be involved.

Whannell, who is co-producing, has previously worked with Blumhouse Productions on hit films including “Insidious: The Last Key” and “Upgrade.”

Plot details are unknown, but the film marks the first major venture in the studio’s fresh strategy for Universal’s monsters properties, bringing creative directors with distinctive visions to the classic characters and moving on from the original idea to have an interconnected “Dark Universe.” Universal has tabled the idea of an interconnected universe and is reassessing how to keep the enduring characters relevant for a new generation.

Moss can be seen next in Universal’s “Us,” Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated “Get Out” follow-up, which also stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke. She’ll then star in the rock drama “Her Smell” and also has the New Line pic “The Kitchen” bowing later this year.

She is also returning for the third season of the Emmy-winning “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which is expected to premiere this summer.

Moss is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group and Ribisi Entertainment Group.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Film

  • The Wedding Guest

    Film Review: 'The Wedding Guest'

    The internet will correct me if I’m wrong, but I’m pretty sure “The Wedding Guest” is the first time Dev Patel has handled a firearm in one of his movies. Five minutes into Michael Winterbottom’s Pakistan-set thriller, the actor walks into a shop, asks to try out a gun, and proceeds to inspect a semiautomatic [...]

  • Elisabeth Moss

    Elisabeth Moss Circling Universal's 'Invisible Man' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Universal is in talks with Elisabeth Moss for the actress to star in its retelling of “Invisible Man.” Sources say the negotiations are in the extremely early stages, but if they were to move forward, Moss would star in the film with “Upgrade” filmmaker Leigh Whannell writing and directing. Sources also indicate that Johnny Depp, [...]

  • Tone-Deaf

    Robert Patrick's Horror-Thriller 'Tone-Deaf' Bought by Saban

    Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Richard Bates Jr.’s horror thriller “Tone-Deaf,” starring Robert Patrick and Amanda Crew, ahead of its South by Southwest premiere. The film is produced by Circle of Confusion’s Lawrence Mattis, Brad Mendelsohn, and Matt Smith, and Best Medicine Productions’ Brion Hambel and Paul Jensen. Crew portrays a millennial [...]

  • Edge of Tomorrow 2 sequel prequel

    'Edge of Tomorrow' Sequel Officially in the Works

    “Edge of Tomorrow” is officially getting a sequel. Warner Bros. is moving ahead with its follow-up to the Tom Cruise-Emily Blunt time-travel tale “Edge of Tomorrow,” with “Invention of Lying” scribe Matthew Robinson writing the script. The 2014 original, directed by Doug Liman, grossed $370.5 million worldwide, including $100.2 million in the U.S. “Edge of [...]

  • Good Boys Universal

    Hollywood's Stunt Industry Grapples With Issues of Race and Skin Color

    In August, a photo surfaced of a boy in an Afro wig with makeup-darkened skin standing in for 11-year-old African-American actor Keith L. Williams on the Vancouver set of “Good Boys,” a comedy about three sixth-graders who ditch school and wind up on a road trip. The image sparked online outrage, and Seth Rogen, one [...]

  • From Video Game, to Spider-Verse, to

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's' Journey From Video Game to Oscars

    Dan Slott wants to make one thing very clear: “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” — animated tour-de-force, Oscar winner, the best Spidey movie ever made — is its own thing. “It tells the story of Miles,” Slott says. “The heart of the movie is that.” But, that said, tracing back the deep roots of the movie, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad