Elisabeth Moss Circling Universal’s ‘Invisible Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Universal is in talks with Elisabeth Moss for the actress to star in its retelling of “Invisible Man.”

Sources say the negotiations are in the extremely early stages, but if they were to move forward, Moss would star in the film with “Upgrade” filmmaker Leigh Whannell writing and directing. Sources also indicate that Johnny Depp, who was originally tapped to play the title character, will not be involved.

Whannell, who is co-producing, has previously worked with Blumhouse Productions on hit films including “Insidious: The Last Key” and “Upgrade.”

Plot details are unknown, but the film marks the first major venture in the studio’s fresh strategy for Universal’s monsters properties, bringing creative directors with distinctive visions to the classic characters and moving on from the original idea to have an interconnected “Dark Universe.” Universal has tabled the idea of an interconnected universe and is reassessing how to keep the enduring characters relevant for a new generation.

Moss can be seen next in Universal’s “Us,” Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated “Get Out” follow-up, which also stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke. She’ll then star in the rock drama “Her Smell” and also has the New Line pic “The Kitchen” bowing later this year.

She is also returning for the third season of the Emmy-winning “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which is expected to premiere this summer.

Moss is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group and Ribisi Entertainment Group.