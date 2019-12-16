‘Firestarter’ Reboot Taps ‘Vigil’ Filmmaker to Direct

Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions and Weed Road Productions are ramping up the adaptation of “Firestarter,” a reboot based on Stephen King’s novel. Keith Thomas, who directed the upcoming horror film “The Vigil,” will helm “Firestarter.” Sources exclusively tell Variety that Blumhouse also acquired domestic distribution rights to Thomas’ film “The Vigil.”

Scott Teems, who penned Universal and Blumhouse’s “Halloween” sequel “Halloween Kills,” is adapting the screenplay. King’s original story follows a young girl who develops pyro-kinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon.

Sources tell Variety that Blumhouse wanted to board the project after being blown away upon seeing “The Vigil” world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules at Boulderlight and Adam Margules of Angry Adam Productions are producers on “The Vigil.”

“Every once in a while you see a film that grasps and shakes you. ‘Vigil’ did that for us, and we were eager to be a part of the film and to work with Keith and the BoulderLight team,” Blum said in a statement.”

Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road Productions will also produce “Firestarter,” along with, Martha De Laurentiis, who was an associate producer on the 1984’s “Firestarter” with Drew Barrymore, will executive produce.”

Blum and Goldsman previously worked together on the “Paranormal Activity” franchise and “Stephanie.”

King’s books have been box office goldmines with recent adaptations of “It” and “Pet Sematary.”

Elle Driver recently acquired the international sales rights out of TIFF.

Thomas is is represented by CAA, Antonio D’Intino at Circle of Confusion and Peter Sample at Jackoway Tyerman.