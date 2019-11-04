×

UTA Promotes Nine to Agent and Executive

Justin Kroll

United Talent Agency has promoted nine agents and five executives across seven of their divisions in Los Angeles, New York and London.

Tessie Lammle, James Masters, Daniel McCartney, Ron Perks, Angie Rance, and Chris Visconti have been named music agents; Lucas Barnes has been appointed to television talent agent; John McGrath is now a independent film agent; and Kristen Sena will be an agent in the speakers bureau. Allyson Chung and Ally Diamond have been upped to executives in the UTA Foundation; Rachel Hall and Caroline Long in marketing; and Brendan Mulroy in the IQ division.

UTA also announced that 12 new coordinators have been named across its Los Angeles, New York and London offices in music, speakers, fine arts, independent film, emerging platforms, video games, corporate communications, digital talent and brand partnerships.

“We’re incredibly proud of this outstanding group of colleagues,” said UTA’s co-president David Kramer. “Each of them personifies exceptional performance and commitment to client service. We’re especially pleased that the vast majority of our new agents and executives began their careers at UTA as assistants, which is a reflection of our commitment to developing and fostering the growth of young professionals. As we continue to grow all aspects of our business, they will all play an integral role in driving our future success.”

UTA’s Music division represents a global roster of acclaimed artists, from emerging talent to established stars. The agency’s speakers bureau is a market leader in the space, working with some of the world’s most influential public figures. UTA’s marketing team has launched high-impact, creative initiatives for corporate brands including Coca-Cola, Covergirl, Delta Air Lines, General Motors, LinkedIn, and Lyft. The UTA Foundation provides support to local and national charitable initiatives by connecting clients to the causes they care about deeply. UTA IQ is the agency’s research, analytics and digital strategy division, providing actionable intelligence to agents, executives and clients across UTA’s practice areas.

