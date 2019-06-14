×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

United Artists Releasing Marketing Head David Kaminow Steps Down

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All

David Kaminow, the marketing chief at the Annapurna-MGM joint venture recently rebranded as United Artists Releasing, has stepped down from his post.

The executive sent a memo notifying colleagues of his decision on Friday, staff including distribution chief Erik Lomis and communications head Adriene Bowles, individuals familiar with his exit told Variety. Kaminow was beloved in workplace, prompting tears in the office when he delivered the news. Kaminow said that as a single father to two young girls, the recent loss of his own mother prompted him to take time with his family.

UAR was unveiled in February, with added support from the distribution team of Orion Pictures (another MGM holding), led by Kevin Wilson under Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and MGM’s chief operating officer Chris Brearton. Former Screen Gems executive Pam Kunath serves as chief operating officer. The venture’s marquee property is the upcoming “Bond 25,” starring Daniel Craig and directed by Cary Fukunaga.

Related

Kaminow was named worldwide marketing head at Sony Pictures in 2009, and worked on titles including the Spider-Man franchise, “Skyfall,” “21 Jump Street” and its sequel, “The Da Vinci Code,” “American Hustle,” “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Social Network.”

Read Kaminow’s full memo to UAR, obtained by Variety:

To my beloved UAR Colleagues,

As many of you know, these past couple of months have been very challenging for me on a personal level with the loss of my mother.

As a single dad to two extraordinary little girls, I have had to put on a brave face and charge forward. However, I have come to realize that I haven’t given myself the proper time to grieve and for that I am paying a personal price.

After much consideration, I have made one of the hardest decisions ever, and that is to step down from my post. Everyone always tells you that life is too short, and while the recent realization of this has been heartbreaking, I see the value more than ever in taking the time to be with my family.

Working with each and every one of you over these past four years has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. I cannot express my gratitude enough, especially to those who followed me here to start this adventure. You are all the brightest and the best this crazy business has to offer and you all carry yourselves with grace, dignity and class.

And while I wish I could stay on and see through some of the upcoming titles with you, I know in my heart that you will all thrive under new leadership and continue to show everyone just how awesome you can be.

This business has a funny way of bringing people together that are meant to be together so I know our paths will cross again.

With love and respect,

David

aka Mollie and Charlotte’s Dad

 

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Film

  • Agent M (Tessa Thompson) and Agent

    'Men in Black: International' Heads for Disappointing $24 Million Launch

    Sony’s “Men in Black: International” is heading for a disappointing $24 million opening weekend in the top spot at a mild North American box office, early estimates showed Friday. The fourth iteration of the sci-fi comedy franchise is performing well under modest expectations, which had been in the $30 million range at 4,224 locations. “Men [...]

  • United Artists Releasing Marketing Chief David

    United Artists Releasing Marketing Head David Kaminow Steps Down

    David Kaminow, the marketing chief at the Annapurna-MGM joint venture recently rebranded as United Artists Releasing, has stepped down from his post. The executive sent a memo notifying colleagues of his decision on Friday, staff including distribution chief Erik Lomis and communications head Adriene Bowles, individuals familiar with his exit told Variety. Kaminow was beloved [...]

  • Mindy Kaling (L) and Director Nisha

    Meet the 'Late Night' Writers' Room Cast

    In the new comedy “Late Night,” Emma Thompson plays Katherine Newbury, a veteran talk-show host who has fallen so out of touch she doesn’t even know her own writing staff. Prompted to add a woman to the room, she hires Molly Patel (played by Mindy Kaling, who also wrote the biting script). Molly finds herself [...]

  • Ronee Blakley TCM Opening Night, Arrivals,

    Ronee Blakley Remembers Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue: 'We Were Delirious'

    As fanciful as Martin Scorsese’s new film about Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue of 1975 is, it doesn’t aim to turn truth into myth nearly as much as the infamous movie Dylan himself made during that period, “Renaldo and Clara” — in which the cast list had Ronee Blakley playing “Mrs. Dylan.” Whatever impish reasons [...]

  • Bradley Cooper Nightmare Alley

    Bradley Cooper Circling Guillermo del Toro's Next Film, 'Nightmare Alley' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bradley Cooper is in early talks to star in Guillermo del Toro and Fox Searchlight’s adaptation of “Nightmare Alley.” Sources say Cooper recently received an offer and while it’s currently unclear if a deal will close, sources indicate both sides have engaged in talks. Cooper would take the place of Leonardo DiCaprio, who ended up [...]

  • Adam Aron AMC

    American Cinematheque Honors AMC CEO Adam Aron With Sid Grauman Award

    The American Cinematheque has selected AMC chief executive officer and president Adam Aron as the recipient of the 2019 Sid Grauman Award on behalf of AMC Theatres. The organization previously announced that its 2019 American Cinematheque Award recipient is Charlize Theron. The presentation of both the Sid Grauman and American Cinematheque awards will take place [...]

  • Bong Joon-ho reacts after winning the

    Cannes Film Festival Sets Dates for 2020

    The Cannes Film Festival has set the dates of its 73rd edition next year, which will take place May 12-23, 2020, Variety has confirmed. The festival will open on Tuesday evening for the third consecutive time, unlike the Wednesday kickoff  that had been the tradition for many years. The Marche du Film will be held [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad