Watch the First Trailer for Brie Larson’s Directorial Debut, ‘Unicorn Store’

Brie Larson is seeking salvation from Samuel L. Jackson in Neflix’s first trailer for her directorial debut, the offbeat comedy-drama “Unicorn Store.”

Larson is portraying a lonely 20-something dreamer who’s been kicked out of art school. She’s forced to move back home with her parents and take a temp job at a PR agency. But then she receives a letter in an envelope, instructing her to go to a mysterious store where she’s greeted by a purple-suited Jackson.

“You have come to the store and I am the salesman,” he proclaims. “We sell what you need.”

Larson admits that all she’s ever really wanted is a unicorn, and one of the beautiful mythical beasts shows up on a big screen at the store. Her decision to buy the unicorn doesn’t sit well with her parents, played by Joan Cusack and Bradley Whitford, who wonder why she can’t just get a puppy and grow up.

“Unicorn Store” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 and will get an official release on April 5 from Netflix.

Larson directed from a script by Samantha McIntyre. She also produced along with David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Lynette Howell Taylor, Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, and Terry Douglas. Executive producers are McIntyre, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Nathan Kelly, and Anne Woodward.

Watch the full trailer above.