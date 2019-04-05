David Robert Mitchell’s ‘Under the Silver Lake’ Heads for VOD Three Days After Theatrical Opening

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

A24 has decided to start its digital release of Andrew Garfield-starring crime thriller “Under the Silver Lake” on April 22, just three days after its theatrical release.

The movie’s release has been delayed twice. It had initially been set for June 22, 2018 release but was moved back to Dec. 7, 2018 following a mixed critical reception at the Cannes Film Festival. In November, the theatrical release was moved back to April 19 — when it will open in a limited release in Los Angeles and New York.

Amazon plans to release “Under the Silver Lake” on April 22. Google Play, iTunes, Fandango Now and Vudu will release it on April 23.

A24 came on to the project in 2016 in the wake of director David Robert Mitchell’s success with the horror thriller “It Follows,” which grossed $23 million worldwide on a $2 million budget.

Garfield portrays a disenchanted 33-year-old who discovers a mysterious woman, played by Riley Keough, frolicking in his apartment’s swimming pool. When she subsequently vanishes, he embarks on a surreal quest across Los Angeles to decode the secret behind her disappearance and he stumbles upon a larger, sinister conspiracy involving billionaires, celebrities, urban myths and pop culture.

The movie currently has a 51% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman said in his Cannes review, “‘Under the Silver Lake’ is a down-the-rabbit-hole movie, at once gripping and baffling, fueled by erotic passion and dread but also by the code-fixated opacity of conspiracy theory.”

Topher Grace, Zosia Mamet, Jimmi Simpson and Luke Baines also star. Production companies are Pastel, Michael De Luca Productions, Stay Gold Features, Vendian Entertainment production, in association with Boo Pictures, Cool Productions, P2 Films, Salem Street Entertainment, Sprockfeller Pictures and UnLTD Productions. Producers are Chris Bender, Michael De Luca, Adele Romanski and Jake Weiner.

