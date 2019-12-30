Travis Knight Could Depart ‘Uncharted’ Over Tom Holland’s Scheduling Conflict

Sony might be back to the drawing board with “Uncharted,” the studio’s long-in-development adaptation of the popular video game starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Sources tell Variety that scheduling constraints for Holland, who will be busy filming the next “Spider-Man” sequel for Sony, will halt production of “Uncharted.” If the movie is delayed, director Travis Knight is expected to depart the movie due to timing conflicts.

Sony had no comment.

The studio still intends to push forward with the film and set a new release date as they look for a fresh director. Both Holland and Wahlberg will remain attached.

The schedule move is sudden as sources tell Variety that Sony was meeting talent for the female lead and villain. Decisions on both parts will wait as they look to find a filmmaker first.

Knight will be the second director to leave the project after Dan Trachtenberg departed earlier this year.

“Uncharted” is an action-adventure based upon the PlayStation video game series. Rafe Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway are drafting the screenplay.

Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing “Uncharted” for Atlas Entertainment, along with Avi Arad and Ari Arad for Arad Productions.

PlayStation Productions was created on the Sony lot last year, headed by Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan. In this first true partnership between PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures, the production company and the studio can work hand-in-hand to create a film that remains true to the spirit of the game.

Knight, who recently directed “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee,” is repped by CAA.

Deadline Hollywood first reported about Knight’s possible departure.