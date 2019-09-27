‘Uncharted’ Movie Taps Director Travis Knight

“Bumblebee” director Travis Knight will take the reins on Sony’s “Uncharted,” with Tom Holland attached to star.

The studio announced the move on Friday, a month after disclosing that Dan Trachtenberg had exited the director’s chair. Production will start early next year. It also said at that point that Sony-based PlayStation Productions — headed by Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan — had come on to produce alongside Chuck Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad.

The screenplay is written by the team of Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins. The video game series, created by developer Naughty Dog and published by PlayStation, has sold more than 41 million copies to date.

The “Uncharted” games follow Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who journeys across the world to uncover various historical mysteries. The series began with “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune,” released on the PlayStation 3 in 2007.

The studio said Friday that Qizilbash and Swan will serve as executive producers, and that “Uncharted” is the first true partnership between PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures.

Knight was the lead animator at stop-motion animation studio Laika and has received Oscar nominations for “The Boxtrolls” and “Kubo and the Two Strings.” He is represented by CAA. The news was first reported by Deadline.

RELATED VIDEO: