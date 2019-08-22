Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Movie Loses Director

Dan Trachtenberg has exited the director’s chair for Sony’s “Uncharted” movie starring Tom Holland, with the studio taking meetings with top filmmakers and production starting early next year.

The studio confirmed Trachtenberg’s departure Thursday. It also said Sony-based PlayStation Productions — headed by Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan — had come on to produce alongside Chuck Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad.

The screenplay is written by the team of Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins. The video game series was created by developer Naughty Dog and published by PlayStation. It has sold over 41 million copies to date.

The “Uncharted” games follow Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who journeys across the world to uncover various historical mysteries. The series began with “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune,” released on the PlayStation 3 in 2007.

The announcement about “Uncharted” comes two days after Sony Pictures went public over its divorce with Disney on future “Spider-Man” projects. Sony announced Tuesday night that it was “disappointed” over Disney’s refusal to allow Marvel president Kevin Feige to continue as a producer on the projects. With Feige not producing future “Spider-Man” films, the impasse effectively removes Holland’s Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Trachtenberg directed 2016’s “10 Cloverfield Lane” and received a Directors Guild of America nomination for best first-time director on a feature film. Sony said Thursday that Trachtenberg remains a “valued” director at the studio, where he recently just directed the pilot for “The Boys.” The news about him leaving “Uncharted” was first reported by Deadline.