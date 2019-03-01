×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tyrese Gibson to Star in Teddy Pendergrass Biopic

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tyrese Gibson
CREDIT: Steven Ferdman/REX/Shutterstock

Tyrese Gibson will star as singer-songwriter Teddy Pendergrass in a biopic set up with Warner Bros., which has acquired the life rights to the late singer.

Pendergrass broke out in the early 1970s as the lead singer of Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, and became a massive success as an R&B solo artist with five consecutive platinum albums. He suffered a spinal cord injury in a 1982 traffic accident that left him a quadriplegic, learned how to sing again and returned to perform at the Live Aid Concert at Wembley Stadium in London in 1985.

Pendergrass continued his solo career until announcing his retirement in 2007. He died of cancer in 2010.

Gibson will also produce with his Voltron Pictures with “Empire” co-creator and executive producer Lee Daniels and Donald De Line through De Line Pictures. Warner Bros. has hired Little Marvin (creator of Amazon’s upcoming “Them”) to write the screenplay. Teddy Pendergrass’ widow, Joan Pendergrass, is an executive producer.

“I am honored to take this journey… this is the role that I feel I was born to play,” Gibson said. “Teddy Pendergrass embraced me and before he passed put the responsibility on my shoulders to tell his story. Being here in this time and in this space and moment with Lee Daniels, Donald De Line, Little Marvin and Warner Bros. is an answered prayer. Teddy, I just hope we make you, your wife and family proud… Here we go!!”

Gibson has received six R&B Grammy nominations dating back to his 2000 hit “Sweet Lady.” He appeared in three of the “Transformers” movies and in the last four “Fast and Furious” films as Roman Pearce. Gibson is currently shooting “Black & Blue” opposite Naomie Harris and will reprise his role in “Fast and the Furious 9.”

Gibson is represented by APA, Isabella Castro of Voltron Management, and John Tishbi of Pearlman & Tishbi, LLP.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Film

  • Tyrese Gibson

    Tyrese Gibson to Star in Teddy Pendergrass Biopic

    Tyrese Gibson will star as singer-songwriter Teddy Pendergrass in a biopic set up with Warner Bros., which has acquired the life rights to the late singer. Pendergrass broke out in the early 1970s as the lead singer of Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, and became a massive success as an R&B solo artist with [...]

  • Writers Guild Pitches Perplexed Managers About

    Writers Guild Pitches Perplexed Managers About Proposed Agent Rules

    Leaders of the Writers Guild of America have met with about 100 top Hollywood managers about the guild’s proposals to revamp the rules for agents. The spirited two-hour session, held Thursday at the W Hotel in Hollywood, produced perplexed reactions as a panel of WGA leaders and staff spelled out the specifics of the guild’s [...]

  • Rambo First Blood 1982 Sylvester Stallone

    Sylvester Stallone's 'Rambo: Last Blood' Dated for September

    The fifth installment of the “Rambo” franchise, “Rambo: Last Blood,” will hit theaters on Sept. 20 — 37 years after the series launched with “First Blood.” The story centers on Sylvester Stallone’s John Rambo crossing into Mexico and taking on a violent cartel when the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped. “Rambo: Last [...]

  • DreamWorks Animation logo

    DreamWorks Animation Sets Kristin Lowe, Peter Gal in Leadership Roles Under Margie Cohn

    Newly minted DreamWorks Animation president Margie Cohn has set her leadership team with two new roles at the Universal-owned shop. Kristin Lowe has been named chief creative officer in feature films, and Peter Gal has the same role in television. Both will report to Cohn effective immediately, with several other workflow changes at the Burbank, [...]

  • David Slade To Direct Anton’s Psychological

    David Slade to Direct Anton’s Psychological Thriller ‘Come Closer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    David Slade, director of “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” “Hard Candy” and “American Gods,” is attached to direct the upcoming thriller “Come Closer.” The film will be produced by Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Michael London (“Sideways,” “The Visitor,” “Milk”). Based on the novel of the same name, and written by the novel’s author Sara [...]

  • Roma, written and directed by Alfonso

    Cineworld Withdraws Support of BAFTA Over Awards to 'Roma'

    In a sign of the continuing controversy over “Roma’s” haul of BAFTA Awards earlier this month, leading U.K. cinema chain Cineworld has pulled its support of the British Academy. In a letter to BAFTA members, film committee chairman Marc Samuelson said that Cineworld had made a “unilateral decision to withdraw its support” of the British [...]

  • Greg Kinnear Michelle Rodriguez Lily-Rose Depp

    Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, Lily-Rose Depp Join 'Dreamland'

    Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, and Lily-Rose Depp have boarded the cast of the opioid crisis thriller “Dreamland.” The trio joins the previously announced cast of Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, and Evangeline Lilly. Kinnear plays a university dean whose friendship with Oldman’s character is tested by conflicts of industry. Rodriguez plays a DEA supervisor who clashes [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad