Tyrese Gibson Producing, Starring in Thriller ‘Inside Game’

Wonderfilm Media and Tyrese Gibson’s Voltron Pictures are partnering to produce action thriller “The Inside Game” with Gibson starring.

Principal photography is set to commence this November, it was jointly announced Tuesday by Wonderfilm co-founder Jeff Bowler and Gibson.

“We are beyond thrilled to introduce ‘The Inside Game,” Bowler said. “Tyrese has a truly unique and grounded vision for this non-stop thrill ride of a film.”

Gibson is best known for playing Roman Pearce in the “Fast and Furious” films, dating back to the second installment,”2 Fast 2 Furious” through 2017’s “Fate of the Furious.” He’s also playing an FBI agent in next year’s “Morbius” opposite Jared Leto.

“I am beyond grateful that Wonderfilm has decided to take this journey with me as my producing partner,” said Gibson. “Being able to follow ‘Fast & Furious 9’ and ‘Morbius’ with this project is going to make for a great 2020!”

Written by Gibson and Ryan Jackson (“Blood List”), “The Inside Game” is a dramatic thriller set in a lurid world of blackmail and extortion. Gibson will play the lead role of Jamal Smith, a Miami police officer with a penchant for not doing things by the book who is suspended for excessive force. When he returns home to the urban streets of Atlanta, he finds himself thrown into the dark underworld of high stakes blackmail and extortion, which has ensnared his brother, a pro football star.

Gibson produces via his Voltron Pictures banner alongside Wonderfilm’s Bowler and Bret Saxon. Dan Grodnik executive produces for Wonderfilm, which is currently meeting with directors. Wonderfilm’s sister company, Wonderfilm Global, fully financed the project and will launch worldwide sales at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival.

Gibson is repped by APA, Isabella Castro of Voltron Management LLC and John Tishbi at Pearlman & Tishbi, LLP.