Tyler Perry on His Historic New Studio, Georgia’s Abortion Bill Controversy

Tyler Perry has put down deep roots in the state of Georgia, becoming the first African American to independently own his own studio — one whose acreage exceeds that of Warner Bros, Paramount and Walt Disney’s Hollywood lots combined. But Perry’s decision to put down those big, expensive roots hasn’t come without controversy — or at least questions.

Perry is notably expanding his presence in Atlanta during a period of turmoil, as Hollywood reacted to the news of Georgia’s abortion-restricting “Heartbeat Bill” with loud disdain and many in the industry proposed boycotting production in the state if the bill passed. But the writer/director/producer/actor stayed quiet on the issue until recently declaring that he would not “up and leave,” though he is personally against the proposed law. Sitting down with Variety at Tyler Perry Studios, Perry explained why he’s so steadfast in his decision to stay.

“First of all, when you put a quarter of a billion dollars in the ground in one place, you can’t just go ‘Okay I’m out,’” Perry said. “I still feel very strongly that the great thing about living in a democracy is every four years, you get an opportunity to change things.”

“So even if it hadn’t been shot down by the courts – and I know there’s a lot of legal battles going back and forth – I’m still committed to making it work here because in four years, it’ll be a different place,” he went on. “And you can’t base your life and your decisions based on temporary circumstances, you have to look to the long run, especially when you’re in this business and in this situation.”

Of the production companies who pledged to donate their fees and tax credits to the state or the agencies working to fight the bill, Perry added, “Of course it will help, but I also think that may be about out of some sort of guilt. I just wish everybody would take a deep breath, everybody calm down. I know we’re in an era where a hashtag can change everything. But just take a deep breath about this thing. Because there’s a lot of things at work here that are bigger than what we’re seeing.”

Though Perry is not from Atlanta — arriving in the 90s, he struggled to make it as a creator and even self-financed his plays while he was homeless and living out of his car — he has a deep love for the city.