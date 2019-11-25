×

Michael Caine and Lena Headey’s Modern-Day ‘Oliver Twist’ Sells to Saban

Dave McNary

Michael Caine poses for a portrait photograph in LondonBritain Michael Caine Portraits - 11 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Arclight Films has sold North American rights for “Twist,” a modern-retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic “Oliver Twist,” to Saban Films.

The updated version — starring Michael Caine and Lena Headey — was directed by Martin Owen and written by John Wrathall. The cast also includes Rita Ora, Raff Law  and Sophie Simnett.

Saban Films plans to release the film theatrically in early 2021. Set in contemporary London, “Twist” follows a gifted graffiti artist who is lured into a street gang headed by a father figure named Fagin (Caine), who plans a series of audacious art thefts. Heady portrays his psychopathic business partner, Sikes.

“‘Twist’ boasts a really fantastic cast that crosses all generations so we are thrilled for new audiences young and old to enjoy this wonderful interpretation on Oliver Twist’s classic story,” said Arclight Films’ chairman Gary Hamilton. “We are overjoyed to be working with our friends at Saban again — they are the perfect partner to bring this film to U.S. audiences.”

“Twist” is produced by Unstoppable’s Noel Clarke and Jason Maza, as well as Pure GrassFilms’ Ben Grass and Knuckle Sandwich’s Matt Williams. The film is co-produced by Sky co-produced and will release the film day-and-date in U.K. theaters and digital platforms.

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films, along with John Fremes from Arclight Films, which is handling worldwide rights. MEP Capital, Blue Rider, Arclight and Lipsync Productions financed the film.

    Michael Caine and Lena Headey's Modern-Day 'Oliver Twist' Sells to Saban

