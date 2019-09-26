Film News Roundup: ‘Twilight Zone’ Anniversary Show Set for Nov. 14

In today’s film news roundup, Fathom Events has set a one-night showing to celebrate the 60th anniversary of “The Twilight Zone” and “Lazy Susan” and “Liberte” get distribution.

ANNIVERSARY SHOW

Fathom Events and CBS Home Entertainment have scheduled a Nov. 14 showing for “The Twilight Zone: A 60th Anniversary Celebration” at more than 600 North American cinemas.

The shows will combine digitally restored versions of six episodes with an all-new documentary short titled “Remembering Rod Serling” about the life, imagination and creativity of the show’s creator. It’s the first time that original episodes of the series, which ran from 1959 to 1964, have been presented on the big screen.

Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said, “‘The Twilight Zone’ has inspired many filmmakers and storytellers, so it is a great honor to be able to bring these classic stories to the big screen, and to offer such an incisive look into the mind of the man who created them.”

The six episodes are “Walking Distance,” starring Gig Young; “Time Enough at Last” with Burgess Meredith; “The Invaders,” starring Agnes Moorehead; “The Monsters are Due on Maple Street”; “Eye of the Beholder,” starring Maxine Stuart; and “To Serve Man” with Lloyd Bochner.

ACQUISITIONS

Shout! Studios has acquired North American rights to the comedy “Lazy Susan” from Hazy Mills Productions and Dominion Pictures in association with Stargazer Films.

Directed by Nick Peet, “Lazy Susan” stars Sean Hayes, Carrie Aizley, Margo Martindale, Jim Rash, Kiel Kennedy, Danny Johnson, Darlene Hunt, Skipp Sudduth, J.R. Ramirez, Matty Cardarople, Matthew Broderick and Allison Janney. The film was written by Hayes, Hunt and Aizley.

“Lazy Susan” centers on a self-centered oddball who has lazily skated through life with her family’s grudging support until she finally decides to take charge and turn things around. The film will be launched in theaters in 2020 followed by a release across all entertainment platforms.

Producers are Carl Moellenberg of Dominion Pictures, Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills Productions and Shane O’Brien and Zach O’Brien of Stargazer Films.

****

Cinema Guild has bought U.S. distribution rights for Albert Serra’s “Liberté,” which won a Special Jury Prize when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Cinema Guild will open the film in theaters in 2020. The film is set just before the French Revolution in a forest outside Berlin, where a band of libertines expelled from the court of Louis XVI rendezvous with the Duc de Walchen (Helmut Berger) to convince him to join in their mission: the rejection of authority and all moral boundaries.

“What I hope audiences are left with after watching Liberté is the transfixing beauty of its images,” Cinema Guild president Peter Kelly said. “Albert Serra is a true original and we are very excited to once again offer cinephiles the chance to engage with his extraordinary work.”

The deal was negotiated by Kelly of Cinema Guild with Jean-Christophe Simon of Films Boutique.