‘Twilight’ Is Getting a Film-Concert Tour

“Twilight” is being resurrected.

The hit movie franchise, based on Stephenie Meyer’s YA book series, is getting a film concert tour a la fellow Lionsgate properties “The Hunger Games” and “La La Land.”

Lionsgate is launching the “Twilight in Concert” world tour in August in Brazil, followed by stops in Australia and the U.K.

The event will feature a full orchestra performing Carter Burwell’s original film score timed to a screening of the romantic fantasy “Twilight,” the 2008 movie that launched the highly successful five-film franchise that made $3.3 billion worldwide.

The tour is the third Lionsgate movie to receive a concert tour following “The Hunger Games in Concert” and “La La Land in Concert.” Those tours have accounted for more than 100 performances in 25 countries to date.

“We’re thrilled to launch another live-to-film tour in the footsteps of our ‘Hunger Games’ and ‘La La Land’ international concert events,” said Lionsgate’s Jennifer Brown. “The combination of author Stephenie Meyer’s brilliant storytelling, Carter Burwell’s musical genius, and a truly legendary underlying film and book property will continue to expand the world of ‘Twilight’ and introduce it to legions of new fans around the world.”

Related Film News Roundup: Jonathan Levine Inks First-Look Deal With Lionsgate ‘Anger Management’ Starring Charlie Sheen All Episodes Streaming for Free on Tubi Under Exclusive Pact

The original “Twilight,” starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, was directed by Catherine Hardwicke from a screenplay by Melissa Rosenberg.