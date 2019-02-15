Turner Asia Pacific Partners With China’s UYoung to Develop New IP

Turner Asia Pacific has signed an MOU to formalize a partnership with Beijing-based animation company UYoung Culture & Media to develop new IP, the company has announced. The signing occurred earlier this week at the Kidscreen Summit in Miami.

Details of any new IP won’t be revealed until later in the year. Turner operates kids’ entertainment channels Cartoon Network, Boomerang and POGO, and in Asia works via a virtual studio model on original animation projects.

“We’ve been impressed by UYoung’s vision to develop a homegrown Chinese IP and launch it together with us both in China and internationally. We are looking forward to working closely with them on this, with a collaboration that brings together global talent to tell Chinese-inspired stories,” said Ricky Ow, Turner Asia Pacific President.

Lisa Zhong, president of UYoung, said the company was “proud to be the pioneer partner with Turner to bring Chinese storytelling around the world.” Founded in 2000, the firm focuses on the market for children 10 years old and under and employs about 200 people in offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Los Angeles. Its show “P. King Duckling” was the first Chinese cartoon purchased by Disney in 2015, according to its website.

In Asia, Turner runs 54 channels in 14 languages in 24 countries, including CNN International, Adult Swim, Warner TV, Oh!K and MondoTV, among others.