TrustNordisk/UTA Unveils First Still of ‘The Other Lamb’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk and UTA have unveiled the exclusive first still of the highly anticipated horror film “The Other Lamb,” the English-language debut of Małgorzata Szumowska who previously directed the Berlin Silver Bear winning film “Body” and “Mug” which won Berlin’s Grand Jury Prize.

“The Other Lamb” stars Raffey Cassidy (“Vox Lux”), Michiel Huisman (“Game of Thrones”) and Denise Gough (“Colette”) and just wrapped shooting. Represented in North America by UTA, “The Other Lamb” was featured on the 2017 “Black List” and “Blood List.”

Written by the award-winning Australian screenwriter Catherine S. McMullen, “The Other Lamb” is a haunting and nightmarish tale that tells the story of Selah, a young girl born into a repressive cult known as the Flock. The members of the Flock – all women and female children– live in a rural compound, and are led by one man, known only as Shepherd. Selah, a daughter who is on the cusp of teenage-hood, is given the great honor of participating in the sacred ritual of the birthing of the lambs – upon which they depend for survival – where she has a shocking and otherworldly experience. She begins to have strange visions that make her question her own reality, and everything the Shepherd has taught her and her sisters.

The film was produced by Oscar-nominated David Lancaster and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films, whose credits include “Whiplash” and “Nightcrawler;” alongside Aoife O’Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch of Subotica; in association with Producer Marie Gade Denessen of Zentropa (“The House That Jack Built”) and in coproduction with Umedia (“My Brilliant Friend”).

TrustNordisk is kicking off sales on the movie at Cannes.