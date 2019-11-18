President Trump to Award Jon Voight the National Medal of Arts

President Trump will present actor Jon Voight, musician Allison Krauss, and mystery writer James Patterson with the national medal of arts.

Voight is one of few in Hollywood who has been vocal about his support of President Trump in the past, calling him “the greatest president of this century.”

The White House announced four recipients of the National Medal of Arts and four of the National Humanities Medal on Sunday night.

Voight was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his work in “Midnight Cowboy,” an accolade he later won for “Coming Home.” He was also nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his roles in “Runaway Train” and “Ali.” He starred in “The Rainmaker,” “Mission: Impossible,” and “Heat,” and is the estranged father of Angelina Jolie. More recently, he’s appeared in Showtime’s “Ray Donovan.”

The announced recipients are the first since Trump’s administration began, though the presentation of the honor was previously an annual occurrence.