Tributes Pour In for French Film Legend Agnès Varda

The death of Agnès Varda, a French New Wave icon who was loved and revered around the world, has triggered an outpouring of heartfelt tributes paying homage to her legacy, pioneering work and generous personality.

“Immense sadness. For almost 65 years, Agnès Varda’s eyes and voice embodied cinema with endless inventiveness,” the Cannes Film Festival tweeted. “The place she occupied is irreplaceable. Agnès loved images, words and people. She’s one of those whose youth will never fade.”

Immense sadness. For almost 65 years, Agnès Varda’s eyes and voice embodied cinema with endless inventiveness. The place she occupied is irreplaceable. Agnès loved images, words and people. She’s one of those whose youth will never fade. pic.twitter.com/cpquJXJtwK — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) March 29, 2019

The president of the French National Film Board, Frederique Bredin, said in a statement that Varda was “generous, joyful, profoundly humane.”

“Agnès Varda enlightened our lives with her films, which were insanely inventive….What she brought us through her work and through her battles to improve the condition of women is priceless,” Bredin wrote.

Cannes’ former president Gilles Jacob wrote on Twitter that Varda’s films “are our treasure. A national treasure: that of the French spirit.”

Varda est partie, mais Agnès sera toujours là. Intelligente, vive, douce, spirituelle, rieuse, cocasse, inattendue comme l'est son oeuvre. Ses films de quat'sous sont notre trésor. Un trésor national : celui de l'esprit français. — gilles jacob (@jajacobbi) March 29, 2019

French film promotion organization UniFrance wrote that “the sadness will never end.”