Tribeca Film Institute Unveils 41 TFI Network Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

Dave McNary

Tribeca Film Festival
The Tribeca Film Institute has unveiled the 41 filmmaking teams in its 2019 TFI Network, a market now in its ninth year held during the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival.

The 41 projects, which are in varying stages of development, include 18 scripted films, 18 documentaries and five interactive projects. Previous TFI Network projects premiering at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival include documentaries “Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project” and “A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem” and scripted films “Stray Dolls” and “The Short History of the Long Road.”

The market provides an opportunity for storytellers to meet and make valuable connections with industry executives, financiers, producers, programmers, and other key parties who can potentially support and partner on their projects. 2019’s TFI Network will feature the second ever Works-In-Progress program as six documentary and scripted features will present excerpts of their current projects, most in post-production, to accredited industry during the Tribeca Film Festival.

TFI selects one film from each of the following partnerships to participate in TFI Network: Br Lab, Chicago International Film Festival, DocsMX (Documentary Film Festival in Mexico City), Docedge Kolkata – Asian Forum for Documentary (India), the DocuLab at FICG (Guadalajara International Film Festival), EICTV Nuevas Miradas (Cuba), Kartemquin Films – Diverse Voices in Documentary, Los Cabos International Film Festival, Luang Prabang Film Festival, New Orleans Film Festival, the MENA Region Forum, and SANFIC (Santiago International Film Festival).

The festival opens April 24 with “The Apollo” documentary and closes May 4 with Danny Boyle’s “Yesterday.”

This year’s participating projects:

DOCUMENTARY

Cutting Through Rocks (FKA Sara: A Fearless Dream)

MENA Region Forum Participant Project

Iran

Finding Yingying

In Collaboration with Kartemquin Films – Diverse Voices in Documentary

USA

Karina (working title)

In Collaboration with EICTV Nuevas Miradas (Cuba)

Uruguay

North By Current

TFI Works-in-Progress

Tribeca All Access 2019

USA

Off the Road

TFI Works-in-Progress

Mexico

On the Divide

USA

A Place of Absence

Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund 2018

USA / Argentina

The Silence of My Hands

In Collaboration with DocsMX (Documentary Film Festival in Mexico City)

Tribeca All Access®️ 2019

Mexico

Silence on the Riverbank

In Collaboration with DocuLab & FICG (Guadalajara International Film Festival)

Argentina

Silent Beauty

In Collaboration with New Orleans Film Festival

USA

Still Stares

In Collaboration with SANFIC (Santiago International Film Festival)

Chile

Touch the Colour

In Collaboration with Docedge Kolkata – Asian Forum for Documentary

Philippines & South Korea

Women in Blue

TFI Works-in-Progress

Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund 2018

USA

The following feature documentaries participating in TFI Network are 2019 Tribeca All Access grantees:

ABOVE AND BELOW THE GROUND

BLACK MOTHERS

JOONAM

NORTH BY CURRENT

THE OTHER SIDE

THE SILENCE OF MY HANDS

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES

 

SCRIPTED

Los Algodones

In Collaboration With Los Cabos International Film Festival

Mexico

Belonging

USA

Case Unsolved

In Collaboration with Chicago International Film Festival

USA

Cicada

TFI Works-in-Progress

USA

The Dance Floor

In Collaboration with Br Lab

Brazil

Lingua Franca

Tribeca All Access 2019

USA

Masha From Russia

USA

La Noche de la Bestia

TFI Works-in-Progress

Colombia

The Perilous Odyssey to Mount Gulsuk

In Collaboration with Luang Prabang Film Festival

Philippines

The following scripted features participating in TFI Network are 2019 Tribeca All Access grantees:

COYOTE BOYS

THE HOLE IN THE FENCE

LINGUA FRANCA

THE INSPECTION

KEEP IT TOGETHER

OSIAN

TOLL

 

The following scripted features participating in TFI Network are 2019 TFI Sloan Filmmaker Fund grantees:

ASIA A

BOLICHICOS

WIRING UTOPIA

 

INTERACTIVE

Armonia

USA

Dreams of the Jaguar’s Daughter

USA/Mexico

Haenyeo

USA/South Korea

Rainforest

USA

Water Melts

USA

