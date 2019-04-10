Tribeca Film Institute Unveils 41 TFI Network Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

The Tribeca Film Institute has unveiled the 41 filmmaking teams in its 2019 TFI Network, a market now in its ninth year held during the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival.
The 41 projects, which are in varying stages of development, include 18 scripted films, 18 documentaries and five interactive projects. Previous TFI Network projects premiering at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival include documentaries “Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project” and “A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem” and scripted films “Stray Dolls” and “The Short History of the Long Road.”
The market provides an opportunity for storytellers to meet and make valuable connections with industry executives, financiers, producers, programmers, and other key parties who can potentially support and partner on their projects. 2019’s TFI Network will feature the second ever Works-In-Progress program as six documentary and scripted features will present excerpts of their current projects, most in post-production, to accredited industry during the Tribeca Film Festival.
TFI selects one film from each of the following partnerships to participate in TFI Network: Br Lab, Chicago International Film Festival, DocsMX (Documentary Film Festival in Mexico City), Docedge Kolkata – Asian Forum for Documentary (India), the DocuLab at FICG (Guadalajara International Film Festival), EICTV Nuevas Miradas (Cuba), Kartemquin Films – Diverse Voices in Documentary, Los Cabos International Film Festival, Luang Prabang Film Festival, New Orleans Film Festival, the MENA Region Forum, and SANFIC (Santiago International Film Festival).
The festival opens April 24 with “The Apollo” documentary and closes May 4 with Danny Boyle’s “Yesterday.”
This year’s participating projects:
DOCUMENTARY
Cutting Through Rocks (FKA Sara: A Fearless Dream)
MENA Region Forum Participant Project
Iran
Finding Yingying
In Collaboration with Kartemquin Films – Diverse Voices in Documentary
USA
Karina (working title)
In Collaboration with EICTV Nuevas Miradas (Cuba)
Uruguay
North By Current
TFI Works-in-Progress
Tribeca All Access 2019
USA
Off the Road
TFI Works-in-Progress
Mexico
On the Divide
USA
A Place of Absence
Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund 2018
USA / Argentina
The Silence of My Hands
In Collaboration with DocsMX (Documentary Film Festival in Mexico City)
Tribeca All Access®️ 2019
Mexico
Silence on the Riverbank
In Collaboration with DocuLab & FICG (Guadalajara International Film Festival)
Argentina
Silent Beauty
In Collaboration with New Orleans Film Festival
USA
Still Stares
In Collaboration with SANFIC (Santiago International Film Festival)
Chile
Touch the Colour
In Collaboration with Docedge Kolkata – Asian Forum for Documentary
Philippines & South Korea
Women in Blue
TFI Works-in-Progress
Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund 2018
USA
The following feature documentaries participating in TFI Network are 2019 Tribeca All Access grantees:
ABOVE AND BELOW THE GROUND
BLACK MOTHERS
JOONAM
NORTH BY CURRENT
THE OTHER SIDE
THE SILENCE OF MY HANDS
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES
SCRIPTED
Los Algodones
In Collaboration With Los Cabos International Film Festival
Mexico
Belonging
USA
Case Unsolved
In Collaboration with Chicago International Film Festival
USA
Cicada
TFI Works-in-Progress
USA
The Dance Floor
In Collaboration with Br Lab
Brazil
Lingua Franca
Tribeca All Access 2019
USA
Masha From Russia
USA
La Noche de la Bestia
TFI Works-in-Progress
Colombia
The Perilous Odyssey to Mount Gulsuk
In Collaboration with Luang Prabang Film Festival
Philippines
The following scripted features participating in TFI Network are 2019 Tribeca All Access grantees:
COYOTE BOYS
THE HOLE IN THE FENCE
LINGUA FRANCA
THE INSPECTION
KEEP IT TOGETHER
OSIAN
TOLL
The following scripted features participating in TFI Network are 2019 TFI Sloan Filmmaker Fund grantees:
ASIA A
BOLICHICOS
WIRING UTOPIA
INTERACTIVE
Armonia
USA
Dreams of the Jaguar’s Daughter
USA/Mexico
Haenyeo
USA/South Korea
Rainforest
USA
Water Melts
USA