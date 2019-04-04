Tribeca Film Institute Announces 2019 Sloan Filmmaker Fund Grantees

The Tribeca Film Institute and Alfred P. Sloan Foundation have announced the three TFI Sloan Filmmaker Fund 2019 grantees, awarding them a total of $150,000.

The creators behind “Asia A,” “Bolichicos,” and “Wiring Utopia” have been chosen as the new grant winners.

“The 2019 slate of TFI Sloan grantee teams represents our most international year yet,” said TFI executive director Amy Hobby. “Each project deeply impacted the jury with fresh points of view, sense of timeliness, accessibility to wide audiences, and of course, their incorporation of compelling science, economics, and technology.”

From filmmaker Andrew Reid, “Asia A” portrays a college basketball player who suffers from a spinal cord injury, and must either accept his life as a paraplegic or hold out hope for a recovery. Venezuelan writer-director Juan Avella and Mexican producer Diego Nájera created “Bolichicos,” a film inspired by the true story of a 20-year-old in Venezuela who carries out a million-dollar currency exchange scam. From David Barker (“The Edge of Democracy”) and Chilean co-writer Jerónimo Rodriguez, “Wiring Utopia” tells the story of a British cybernetician who helps create “the world’s first internet” in socialist Chile.

The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation will also host a panel discussion with the cast and crew from National Geographic’s new miniseries “The Hot Zone” at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 30. The series stars Julianna Margulies and Liam Cunningham, and will follow the true story of the arrival of the Ebola virus in the U.S. in 1989. The panel will include the two actors; showrunners Kelly Souders, Brian Peterson, and Lynda Obst; Richard Preston, the author of the book of the same name; epidemiologist Dr. Wan Yang; and technical supervisor Dr. Michael Smit.