You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tribeca Film Institute Announces 2019 Sloan Filmmaker Fund Grantees

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tribeca Film Institute
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tribeca Film Institute

The Tribeca Film Institute and Alfred P. Sloan Foundation have announced the three TFI Sloan Filmmaker Fund 2019 grantees, awarding them a total of $150,000.

The creators behind “Asia A,” “Bolichicos,” and “Wiring Utopia” have been chosen as the new grant winners.

“The 2019 slate of TFI Sloan grantee teams represents our most international year yet,” said TFI executive director Amy Hobby. “Each project deeply impacted the jury with fresh points of view, sense of timeliness, accessibility to wide audiences, and of course, their incorporation of compelling science, economics, and technology.”

From filmmaker Andrew Reid, “Asia A” portrays a college basketball player who suffers from a spinal cord injury, and must either accept his life as a paraplegic or hold out hope for a recovery. Venezuelan writer-director Juan Avella and Mexican producer Diego Nájera created “Bolichicos,” a film inspired by the true story of a 20-year-old in Venezuela who carries out a million-dollar currency exchange scam. From David Barker (“The Edge of Democracy”) and Chilean co-writer Jerónimo Rodriguez, “Wiring Utopia” tells the story of a British cybernetician who helps create “the world’s first internet” in socialist Chile.

The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation will also host a panel discussion with the cast and crew from National Geographic’s new miniseries “The Hot Zone” at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 30. The series stars Julianna Margulies and Liam Cunningham, and will follow the true story of the arrival of the Ebola virus in the U.S. in 1989. The panel will include the two actors; showrunners Kelly Souders, Brian Peterson, and Lynda Obst; Richard Preston, the author of the book of the same name; epidemiologist Dr. Wan Yang; and technical supervisor Dr. Michael Smit.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Film

  • Tribeca Film Institute

    Tribeca Film Institute Announces 2019 Sloan Filmmaker Fund Grantees

    The Tribeca Film Institute and Alfred P. Sloan Foundation have announced the three TFI Sloan Filmmaker Fund 2019 grantees, awarding them a total of $150,000. The creators behind “Asia A,” “Bolichicos,” and “Wiring Utopia” have been chosen as the new grant winners. “The 2019 slate of TFI Sloan grantee teams represents our most international year [...]

  • Saudis attend the inaugration of the

    Saudi Arabia Says It Will Invest $35 Billion in Movie Theaters by 2020

    Confirming indications that emerged at CinemaCon, Saudi Arabia says it will invest $35 billion by 2020 in building multiplexes and aims to have more than 2,500 movie screens up and running over the next five years. The figures were trumpeted in an announcement Thursday by Saudi Arabia’s General Commission for Audiovisual Media, which said that [...]

  • Central American Box Office Contracted 5.6%

    IFF Panama : Central American Box Office Contracted 5.6% in 2018

    MADRID — After years of marked box-office growth, Central American box office dipped 5.6% in 2018, from $144.34 million in 2017, to $136.3 million last year – which is nonetheless almost 50% higher than the regional box office recorded in 2012, according to comScore figures. Honduras bucked the trend, with 8.5% growth, whereas the biggest [...]

  • Nawazuddin SiddiquiManto photocall, 71st Cannes Film

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui Boards ‘No Land’s Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui, star of Netflix’ “Sacred Games” series, is set to star in and co-produce Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s “No Land’s Man.” The predominantly English-language film will chronicle a tragic, strange, and at times funny journey of a South Asian man whose journey takes layered and complicated shape when he meets an Australian girl [...]

  • Netflix Madrid Production Hub Inaugurated by

    Netflix Madrid Production Hub Inaugurated by Reed Hastings

    MADRID — Netflix CEO Reed Hastings officially inaugurated the U.S. streaming giant’s Madrid Production Hub, its first European production center, on Thursday morning. While the hub’s first three sound stages look impressively efficient, they are designed principally for TV work, not gargantuan movie blockbuster production. So it was Netflix’s plans for Spanish production which rreally [...]

  • Cannes: 'Deerskin' With Jean Dujardin to

    Cannes: 'Deerskin' With Jean Dujardin to Open Directors' Fortnight

    Quentin Dupieux’s “Deerskin,” an offbeat French comedy with Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) and Adèle Haenel (“BPM”), is set to open the Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight. “Deerskin,” which marks Dupieux’s seventh feature, stars Dujardin as a man who becomes obsessed with owning a pricey designer deerskin jacket, leading him to blow his life savings and [...]

  • O_162_wem_0010_comp_v119_02,1160 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May),

    Art-House Circuit Offers Alternate Route Into China for U.S. Films

    Despite some censorship of its gay content, “Bohemian Rhapsody” has broken the box office record in China for a film imported by the country’s small but growing National Alliance of Arthouse Cinemas. As of April 1, after just 10 days in theaters, the film has taken in RMB80.3 million ($11.1 million) in limited release. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad