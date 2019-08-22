Tribeca Film Institute’s Fourth Annual PitchNY Program Kicks Off (EXCLUSIVE)

College students and recent alumni in New York can apply to Tribeca Film Institute’s 4th annual PitchNY program, an effort to help young, diverse directors, producers and writers fine-tune their pitching skills, as well as to connect them with entertainment industry professionals who will serve as mentors.

On Thursday, Tribeca Film Institute announced that applications for PitchNY are now open. The institute is partnering with The New York State Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development and NBCUniversal for the first time since the program’s inception three years ago.

“We’re thrilled to work with the Governor’s Office and NBCUniversal for the fourth edition of this program,” said Amy Hobby, Executive Director at Tribeca Film Institute in a statement. “PitchNY engages emerging voices based in our home state and provides them with the tools they need to thrive as advocates for their content, which will ultimately help them launch and sustain careers in the film and television industries.”

Since its start, PitchNY has provided 120 students from over 25 schools across New York with connections to entertainment industry leaders for personal mentoring and networking opportunities.

PitchNY will take place On Nov. 7 and 8 in 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where 50 chosen finalists will get the chance to gain valuable one-on-one career advice from professionals, attend industry panels, and participate in round table discussions and pitch practice.

Click here to apply. Winners will receive stipends that will finance transportation and lodging costs.