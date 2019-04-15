×
Tribeca Film Institute Announces ‘Our City, My Story’ Finalists

Tribeca Film Festival
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Tribeca Film Institute has selected 13 finalists from a pool of 115 submissions from New York City to screen at their annual “Our City, My Story” showcase on May 5 during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

Each film focuses on New York City through the perspective of a filmmaker 21 years old or younger in the categories of animation, documentary, experimental, and narrative. Immediately following the screening one winning film will be announced in each category.

“Film is one of the most pervasive mediums of today and I strongly feel we must nurture both authenticity of expression and innovation. In our thick cultural times of 2019, it’s imperative we give young voices a platform to be heard–without pushing our agenda,” said Lily Baldwin, “Our City, My Story” juror. “The brazen and young individuals of NYC are the future and we must listen. For all of these reasons, it’s been an utter honor to jury for TFI’s Our City, My Story, a program that boldly supports all of the above.”

Animation

“A Lost Voice”

Directed by Jacob Lam

Early in his life, Jacob experienced a move across the world that caused him to lose sight of himself. He embarks on a journey to discover what it means to be Chinese-American.

“The Meet Cute”

Directed by Rae Powers

A pair of shoes named Chuck that is dealing with a recent heartbreak after he receives a note from his ex-girlfriend, Madden.

“Simple Night”

Directed by Bridget Ashville

Mr. Raymond, a creature of habit, changes up his usual drink and finds himself on an unpredictable adventure.

Documentary

“Bravo: A Work in Progress”

Directed by Jonah Bravo

The A-Type, quirky and romantic, Jonah examines himself as a young filmmaker and what it will take to achieve his ambition of becoming a successful artist.

“School House Glock”

Directed by Jasmine Lecount-McClanahan, Alex Tzanis, Mya Qualls and Donezsah Browne

A documentary that explores how mass shootings have spread to American schools and what young activists are doing to feel safe.

“The Scribe”

Directed by William Mun

Follow Pastor Abraham Jong Choi as he shares his commitment to his ministry and seoye, Korean calligraphy.

“Fully Addicted”

Directed by Nadir Hepburn

Obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer all have one thing in common – they plague minority communities, where eating healthy has become a new segregation.

Experimental

“Emilie”

Directed by Emilie Hanson

A short experimental film about overcoming social anxiety and becoming invisible.

“Endless Stare”

Directed by Veronica Alvarez

A young cynic ponders his pessimistic views when he meets a young girl.

“I’m Glad it was You”

Directed by Laine Elliott

A couple tells the story of their relationship and their promises for the future.

Narrative

“The Art of Parenting”

Directed by Aliyah Warr

High school student Lola juggles school and parenting her addicted mom all while trying to get herself into college.

“Flat Spot”

Directed by Chaoming Xue

The friendship of two young skateboarders is tested when one of them runs into his longtime crush.

“One Bite”

Directed by Camryn Mina

After returning home from weight loss camp, a young girl struggles to accept her body image while navigating relationships.

