Tribeca Film Festival 2019 Lineup Includes Movies by Jared Leto, Margot Robbie

The Tribeca Film Festival has set its full feature slate for 2019, selecting 103 titles including world premieres of films by Jared Leto, Christoph Waltz, and Margot Robbie.

The 18th edition of the festival, which runs from April 24 to May 5, will include documentaries from Antoine Fuqua, Werner Herzog, and Abel Ferrara, and music-focused docs highlighting the lead singer of band INXS (“Mystify: Michael Hutchence”), Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman (“The Quiet One”), and musician Linda Ronstadt (“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”) with Sheryl Crow performing after the premiere.

Leto’s “A Day in the Life of America” is a crowd-sourced documentary featuring footage from all 50 states on July 4, 2017. Waltz is making his directorial debut with the crime drama “Georgetown,” starring himself, Annette Bening, and Vanessa Redgrave. Robbie stars in and produces “Dreamland,” a Depression-era drama set in the Oklahoma dustbowl.

Other notable titles include “Mad Men” producer Semi Chellas making her directorial debut with “American Woman,” a drama set amid the 1974 Patty Hearst kidnapping; “Only,” with Freida Pinto and Leslie Odom Jr.; Elijah Wood in “Come to Daddy”; Billy Crystal in “Standing Up, Falling Down”; and the documentary “Framing John DeLorean,” starring Alec Baldwin.

Related Some Hair and Makeup Oscar Contenders Went Prosthetic, Others Used Traditional Tricks Apollo Theater Documentary Selected as Tribeca Festival Opener

Half of the films selected in the three competition sections are directed by women and 40% of the feature films have one or more women directors, while 29% of the feature films are directed by people of color and 13% of the feature films are by individuals who identify as LGBTQIA. The 2019 festival was programmed from more than 9,295 total submissions.

“Our goal each year is to strike a balance between discovering new talent and showcasing new projects by notable filmmakers and storytellers,” said Paula Weinstein, executive VP of Tribeca Enterprises.

Festival director Cara Cusumano said, “Every festival is shaped by and reflective of its community, and we are fortunate that our hometown just happens to be the most diverse city on Earth.”

Tribeca has already announced that it will open on April 24 at New York’s Apollo Theater with the world premiere of Roger Ross Williams’ documentary “The Apollo.” The festival has not yet announced its Centerpiece and closing night films.

See the full lineup below.

NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Blow the Man Down. Directed and written by Danielle Krudy, Bridget Savage Cole. Produced by Drew Houpt, Alex Scharfman, Tim Headington, Lia Buman. (USA)

Burning Cane, directed and written by Phillip Youmans. Produced by Wendell Pierce, Mose Mayer, OjoAkinlana, Karen Kaia Livers, Cassandra Youmans, Phillip Youmans. (USA)

Clementine, directed and written by Lara Jean Gallagher. Produced by Aimee Lynn Barneburg, Davis Priestley, Karina Ripper. (USA)

Gully, directed by Nabil Elderkin, written by Marcus Guillory. Produced by Brad Feinstein, Tom Butterfield, Ben Pugh, Corey Smyth, Alex Georgio. (USA)

Initials SG (Iniciales SG), directed and written by Rania Attieh, Daniel Garcia. Produced by Ivan Eibuszyc, ShrutiGanguly, Georges Schoucair. (Argentina, Lebanon, USA)

Low Tide, directed and written by Kevin McMullin. Produced by Brendan McHugh, Kevin Rowe, Richard Peete, Rian Cahill, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. (USA)

The Place of No Words, directed and written by Mark Webber. Produced by Dustin Hughes, Teresa Palmer, Mark Webber. (UK, USA, Australia)

The Short History of the Long Road, directed and written by Ani Simon-Kennedy. Produced by Kishori Rajan, Eddie Rubin, Darren Dean, Cailin Yatsko, Ani Simon-Kennedy, Bettina Kadoorie, Dominique Telson. (USA)

Stray Dolls, directed by Sonejuhi Sinha, written by Sonejuhi Sinha, Charlotte Rabate. Produced by Charlotte Rabate, SonejuhiSinha, Edward Parks. (USA)

Swallow, directed and written by Carlo Mirabella-Davis. Produced by Mollye Asher, Mynette Louie, Carole Baraton, Frederic Fiore. (USA)

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

17 Blocks. Directed by Davy Rothbart, written by Jennifer Tiexiera. Produced by Alex Turtletaub, Michael B. Clark, Marc Turtletaub, Rachel Dengiz, Davy Rothbart. (USA)

Dog Doc, directed by Cindy Meehl. Produced by Alice Henty, Cindy Meehl. (USA)

For They Know Not What They Do, directed by Daniel Karslake, written by Nancy Kennedy, Daniel Karslake. Produced by Daniel Karslake, Sheri Heitker, Barbara Simon. (USA)

Leftover Women, directed, written, and produced by ShoshShlam, HillaMedalia. (Israel)

Mystify: Michael Hutchence, directed and written by Richard Lowenstein. Produced by Maya Gnyp, John Battsek, Sue Murray, Mark Fennessy, Richard Lowenstein, Lynn-Maree Milburn, Andrew de Groot. (Australia)

Our Time Machine, directed by Yang Sun, S. Leo Chiang, written by S. Leo Chiang, Bob Lee. Produced by S. Leo Chiang, Yang Sun. (China)

Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project, directed by Matt Wolf. Produced by Kyle Martin, Andrew Kortschak, Walter Kortschak. (USA)

Rewind, directed by Sasha Joseph Neulinger. Produced by Thomas Winston. (USA)

Scheme Birds, directed and written by Ellen Fiske, EllinorHallin. Produced by Mario Adamson, Ruth Reid. (Scotland, Sweden)

Seahorse, directed and written by Jeanie Finlay. Produced by Andrea Cornwell, Jeanie Finlay. (UK)

Watson, directed by Lesley Chilcott. Produced by Louise Runge, Lesley Chilcott, Wolfgang Knöpfler. (USA, Costa Rica, Tonga)

A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem, directed by Yu Gu, written by Elizabeth Ai. Produced by Yu Gu, Elizabeth Ai. (USA, UK)

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Aamis – directed and written by Bhaskar Hazarika. Produced by Poonam Deol, Shyam Bora. (India)

Flawless (Haneshef), directed and written by Sharon Maymon, Tal Granit. Produced by Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler, Moshe Edery, Leon Edery, Thanassis Karathanos, Martin Hampel. (Israel, Germany)

Flesh Out, directed by Michela Occhipinti, written by Michela Occhipinti, Simona Coppini. Produced by Marta Donzelli, Gregorio Paonessa. (Italy)

The Gasoline Thieves (Huachicolero), directed by Edgar Nito, written by Alfredo Mendoza, Edgar Nito. Produced by Victor Leycegui, Annick Mahnert, Joshua Sobel. (Mexico, Spain, UK, USA)

House of Hummingbird (Beol-sae), directed and written by Bora Kim. Produced by Zoe Sua Cho, Bora Kim. (South Korea, USA)

Noah Land (Nuh Tepesi), directed and written by Cenk Erturk. Produced by Alp Erturk, Sevki Tuna Erturk, Cenk Erturk. (Germany, Turkey, USA)

A Regular Woman (Nur Eine Frau), directed by Sherry Hormann, written by Florian Oeller. Produced by Sandra Maischberger. (Germany)

Roads, directed by Sebastian Schipper, written by Sebastian Schipper, Oliver Ziegenbalg. Produced by David Keitsch. (Germany)

Run, directed and written by Scott Graham. Produced by Margaret Matheson, Ciara Barry, Rosie Crerar. (UK)

White As Snow (Blanche Comme Neige), directed by Anne Fontaine, written by Anne Fontaine, Pascal Bonitzer. Produced by Eric Altmayer, Nicolas Altmayer, Philippe Carcassonne. (France)

SPOTLIGHT NARRATIVE

American Woman, directed and written by Semi Chellas. Produced by Christina Piovesan, Pamela Koffler, Semi Chellas, Noah Segal. (USA)

Buffaloed, directed by Tanya Wexler, written by Brian Sacca. Produced by Mason Novick, John Finemore, Bannor Michael MacGregor, Jeffrey Katz, Zoey Deutch, Brian Sacca. (USA)

Charlie Says, directed by Mary Harron, written by Guinevere Turner. Produced by Cindi Rice, Jeremy M. Rosen, John Frank Rosenblum. (USA)

Crown Vic, directed and written by Joel Souza. Produced by Anjul Nigam, Gregg Bello, Alec Baldwin, Maxx Tsai. (USA)

Dreamland, directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, written by NicolaasZwart. Produced by Brad Feinstein, Margot Robbie, Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley, Rian Cahill, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. (USA)

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, directed by Joe Berlinger, written by Michael Werwie. Produced by Michael Costigan, Nicolas Chartier, Ara Keshishian, Michael Simkin, Joe Berlinger. (USA)

Georgetown, directed by Christoph Waltz, written by David Auburn. Produced by Brad Feinstein, Andrew Levitas, David Gerson. (USA)

Good Posture, directed and written by Dolly Wells. Produced by Jamie Adams, Maggie Monteith. (UK, USA)

The Kill Team, directed and written by Dan Krauss. Produced by Adrián Guerra, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey. (USA)

Lost Transmissions, directed and written by Katharine O’Brien. Produced by Filip Jan Rymsza, Tory Lenosky, Al Di, Olga Kagan. (USA)

Only, directed and written by Takashi Doscher. Produced by EyalRimmon, Gabrielle Pickle. (USA)

Plus One, directed and written by Jeff Chan, Andrew Rhymer. Produced by Jeremy Reitz, Debbie Liebling, Ross Putman, Jeff Chan, Andrew Rhymer, Greg Beauchamp. (USA)

Safe Spaces, directed and written by Daniel Schechter. Produced by Courtenay Johnson, Lawrence Greenberg, Jordan Kessler. (USA)

Skin, directed and written by Guy Nattiv. Produced by Oren Moverman, Jaime Ray Newman, Celine Rattray, TrudieStyler, Dillon D. Jordan. (USA)

Standing Up, Falling Down, directed by Matt Ratner, written by Peter Hoare. Produced by Chris Mangano, Matt Ratner, Rick Rosenthal, John Hermann, Gabrielle Nadig. (USA)

SPOTLIGHT DOCUMENTARIES

After Parkland, directed and written by Emily Taguchi, Jake Lefferman. Produced by Emily Taguchi, Jake Lefferman, JeanmarieCondon, Steven Baker. (USA)

At the Heart of Gold, directed and written by Erin Lee Carr. Produced by Sarah Gibson, Dr. Steven Ungerleider, David Ulich. (USA)

Devil’s Pie – D’Angelo, directed and written by Carine Bijlsma. Produced by Mira Mendel, René Mendel, Julia Nottingham, Thomas Benski, Lucas Ochoa, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker. (Netherlands, UK, USA)

Dominican Dream, directed by Jonathan Hock. Produced by Phil Aromando, Alex Evans. (USA)

Framing John DeLorean, directed by Don Argott & Sheena M. Joyce, written by Dan Greeney & Alexandra Orton for Narrative Scenes. Produced by TamirArdon, Nick Spicer, Don Argott, Sheena M. Joyce. (USA)

Halston, directed and written by FrédéricTcheng. Produced by Roland Ballester, FrédéricTcheng, Stephanie Levy, Paul Dallas. (USA)

A Kid From Coney Island, directed and written by ChikeOzah & Coodie Simmons. Produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker, Jason Samuels. (USA, China)

Lil’ Buck: Real Swan, directed and written by Louis Wallecan. Produced by Victor Lech, Crayton Jr. Armmer, Lil’ Buck, NadimCheikhouha, Machine Molle. (France, USA)

Maiden, directed and written by Alex Holmes. Produced by Victoria Gregory, Alex Holmes. (UK)

Nomad: In The Footsteps Of Bruce Chatwin, directed and written by Werner Herzog. (UK)

Picture Character, directed by Martha Shane, Ian Cheney. Produced by Jennifer Lee, Ian Cheney, Martha Shane. (USA, Germany, Japan, Argentina, Austria, UK, Scotland)

The Quiet One, directed by Oliver Murray. Produced by Jennifer Corcoran, Jamie Clark. (UK)

Sublime, directed by Bill Guttentag, written by Bill Guttentag & Nayeema Raza. Produced by Bill Guttentag, Nayeema Raza, Terry Leonard. (USA)

A Taste of Sky, directed by Michael Yuchen Lei. Produced by Andrew F. Renzi. (USA, Bolivia, Denmark)

What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali, directed by Antoine Fuqua, written by Steven Leckart. Produced by Sean Stuart. (USA)

Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation, directed by Barak Goodman, written by Barak Goodman, Don Kleszy. Produced by Barak Goodman, Jamila Ephron, Mark Samels. (USA)

VIEWPOINTS

37 Seconds, directed and written by Hikari. Produced by Shin Yamaguchi, Hikari. (Japan, Thailand)

All I Can Say, directed by Danny Clinch, Taryn Gould, Colleen Hennessy, Shannon Hoon. Produced by Lindha Narvaez, Sam Gursky, Taryn Gould. (USA)

Changing the Game, directed by Michael Barnett, written by Michael Barnett, Michael Mahaffie. Produced by Clare Tucker. (USA)

Circus of Books, directed and written by Rachel Mason. Produced by Rachel Mason, Kathryn Robson, Cynthia Childs, Adam Baran. (USA)

CRSHD, directed and written by Emily Cohn. Produced by Emily Cohn, Jennifer George, Abby Pucker, Barrett Rouen. (USA)

A Day in the Life of America, directed by Jared Leto. Produced by Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook. (USA)

Goldie, directed and written by Sam De Jong. Produced by Luca Borghese, Ben Howe. (USA)

Lost Bayou, directed by Brian C. Miller Richard, written by Nick Lavin, Hunter Burke. Produced by Kenneth Reynolds, Brian C. Miller Richard, Hunter Burke, Russell Blanchard, Murray Anthony Roth. (USA)

Lucky Grandma (辛運的奶奶), directed by Sasie Sealy, written by Angela Cheng. Produced by Krista Parris, Cara Marcous. (USA)

One Child Nation, directed by Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang. Produced by Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Julie Goldman, Christoph Jörg, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn. (China, USA)

Pearl, directed by Elsa Amiel, written by Elsa Amiel, LaurentLarivière. Produced by Bruno Nahon, Caroline Nataf. (France, Switzerland)

Plucked, directed by Joel Van Haren, written by Chris James Thompson, Joel Van Haren. Produced by Joel Van Haren, Chris James Thompson, Ryan Thomas Reeve, Kelly Michael Anderson. (USA)

Red, White & Wasted, directed by Andrei Bowden-Schwartz & Sam B. Jones. Produced by Noah Lang. (USA)

See You Yesterday, directed by Stefon Bristol, written by Stefon Bristol & Fredrica Bailey. Produced by Spike Lee, Jason Sokoloff, Matt Myers. (USA)

Two/One, directed and written by Juan Cabral. Produced by Chris Clark, Flora Fernandez Marengo. (UK, China, Canada)

What Will Become of Us, directed by Steven Cantor. Produced by Dani Drusin, Jamie Schutz, Nina Chaudry. (USA)

Wild Rose, directed by Tom Harper. Written by Nicole Taylor. Produced by Faye Ward. (UK)

TRIBECA CRITICS WEEK

American Factory, directed by Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert. Produced by Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert, Julie Parker Benello. (USA)

Driveways, directed by Andrew Ahn, written by Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen. Produced by Celine Rattray, TrudieStyler, James Schamus, Joe Pirro. (USA)

In Fabric, directed and written by Peter Strickland. Produced by Andy Starke. (UK)

This Is Not Berlin (Esto no esBerlín), directed by Hari Sama, written by Rodrigo Ordóñez, Hari Sama, Max Zunino. Produced by Ale García, Antonio Urdapilleta, Charlotte Lerchner, Hari Sama. (Mexico)

The Weekend, directed and written by Stella Meghie. Produced by Stella Meghie, Stephanie Allain, Mel Jones, Sarah Lazow, James Gibb. (USA)

THIS USED TO BE NEW YORK

Martha, directed and written by Selina Miles. Produced by Daniel Joyce. (Australia, USA, Germany, Brazil)

Other Music, directed and produced by Puloma Basu & Rob Hatch-Miller. (USA)

The Projectionist, directed by Abel Ferrara. Produced by Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Michael M. Bilandic, Joshua Blum, Katie Stern, Michael Weber. (Greece, USA)

MIDNIGHT

Bliss, directed and written by Joe Begos. Produced by Joe Begos, Josh Ethier, Graham Skipper, Caroline Metz, Lyle Kanouse, Audrey Wasilewski. (USA)

Come To Daddy, directed by Ant Timpson, written by Toby Harvard. Produced by Mette-Marie Kongsved, Laura Tunstall, Daniel Bekerman, Katie Holly, Emma Slade. (USA, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland)

Knives and Skin, directed and written by Jennifer Reeder. Produced by Brian Hieggelke, Jan Hieggelke. (USA)

Something Else, directed by Jeremy Gardner and Christian Stella, written by Jeremy Gardner. Produced by David Lawson Jr., Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Arvind Harinath. (USA)

You Don’t Nomi, directed and written by Jeffrey McHale. Produced by Jeffrey McHale, Ariana Garfinkel, Suzanne Zionts. (USA)

MOVIES PLUS

Ask Dr. Ruth, directed by Ryan White. Produced by Rafael Marmor, Ryan White, Jessica Hargrove, Christopher Leggett. (USA)

Earth Break: A Few Suggestions for Survival, with Additional Hints and Tips About How to Make Yourself More Comfortable During the Alien Apocalypse, directed by Aaron Katz. Produced by April Lamb. (USA)

Gay Chorus Deep South, directed by David Charles Rodrigues, written by David Charles Rodrigues, Jeff Gilbert. Produced by Bud Johnston, Jesse Moss. (USA)

I AM HUMAN, directed, written, and produced by Taryn Southern, Elena Gaby. (USA)

Inna De Yard, directed and written by Peter Webber. Produced by GaëlNouaille, Laurent Flahault, Laurent Baudens. (France, Belgium)

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, directed by Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman. Produced by James Keach, Michele Farinola, Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman. (USA)

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound, directed by Midge Costin, written by Bobette Buster. Produced by BobetteBuster, Karen Johnson, Midge Costin. (USA)

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion, directed by Lisa Cortés, Farah X. Produced by Lisa Cortés. (USA)

Slay the Dragon, directed and produced by Barak Goodman, Chris Durrance. (USA)

Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts, directed and written by Nick Zeig-Owens. Produced by David Silver. (USA)

XY Chelsea, directed by Tim Travers Hawkins, written by Mark Monroe. Produced by Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa, Thomas Benski, Isabel Davis. (UK)