×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Tribeca Honoring 50th Anniversary of Stonewall Riots

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
'Billions' TV Show FYC Event
CREDIT: Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, the Tribeca Film Festival will honor the 1969 Stonewall Inn riots, a “Rot & Ruin” zombie movie and a “Grease” prequel are in the works.

TRIBECA EVENT

The Tribeca Film Festival has announced a day-long event on May 4 to honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots with “Billions” star Asia Kate Dillon as a speaker.

The festival, now in its 18th year, will hold the inaugural Tribeca Celebrates Pride at the Tribeca Festival Hub at Spring Studios. The event will including one-on-one interviews with notable members of the LGBTQ+ community including Neil Patrick Harris, John Cameron Mitchell, Larry Kramer.

The program will reflect on the impact of the riots, which broke out following a 1969 police raid on the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. The event will include conversations with Raul Castillo, Patti Harrison, and Angelica Ross along with a  program of seven short films, all of which are playing in competition at the festival. Notable talent featured in these shorts include Ross (“Pose”), Brianna Hildebrand (“Deadpool”) and Zackary Drucker (“Transparent”).

Related

The day will conclude with the world premiere of HBO Documentary Films’ “Wig,” which spotlights the art of drag, and centers on the annual Wigstock festival. Following the premiere, a live drag show will be hosted by the founder of Wigstock, Lady Bunny.

“This year, Tribeca will showcase artists who have used storytelling to bring people together around a common goal: inclusivity,” said Paula Weinstein of Tribeca Enterprises.

“We’ve come so far in the fifty years since the Stonewall riots, but there is so much more to be done,” she added. “In honor of that pivotal moment in our culture, we hope this day of LGBTQ+ storytelling-driven programming will not just honor the work of those who came before us, but also those who are helping to ignite the passion of the next generation.”

ZOMBIE PROJECT

Alcon Entertainment has acquired film and television rights to the zombie fiction series “Rot & Ruin” from author Jonathan Maberry.

Alcon purchased the rights to all five installments of the series and will initially develop the first book in the series as a feature film.

Set in a zombie-infected America, “Rot & Ruin” follows a teen as he navigates a post-apocalyptic world in which teenagers are forced to find labor or face starvation. When he grudgingly joins his brother as an apprentice zombie hunter, his expectations are upended.

Alcon chiefs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove said, “Maberry has crafted a gripping, fast paced universe with a distinctive balance of YA and broad appeal that we are eager and excited to explore. Adapting this series gives us the opportunity to breathe new life into the zombie genre and allows us to expand upon an established franchise with clear staying power and appeal.”

‘GREASE’ PREQUEL

Paramount Players is developing “Grease” prequel “Summer Loving,” and has hired John August to write the screenplay.

Temple Hill, which produced the Maze Runner and Twilight franchises, is producing with Picturestart, the company launched by former Lionsgate executive Erik Feig.

“Summer Loving” is derived from the song “Summer Nights” about a summer fling recounted in the 1978 musical by the Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson characters portrayed by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relive Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

More Film

  • Writers Guild, Agents Talk Packaging, Ownership

    WGA, Agents Discuss Packaging, Ownership as Deadline Looms

    Leaders of the Writers Guild and Hollywood agents have concluded their third meeting in four days with discussion of the key issues of packaging fees and ownership of production companies. Tuesday afternoon’s session at the WGA West headquarters in Los Angeles lasted several hours, with small groups representing both sides. The negotiators are facing an [...]

  • Camila Cabello Cinderella

    Camila Cabello to Star in New 'Cinderella' Movie for Sony

    Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello will star in writer-director Kay Cannon’s re-telling of “Cinderella” for Sony Pictures. Cabello will be involved in the music for the project, which grew out of an original idea from James Corden. The film will be produced by Corden and Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell73 banner. The new “Cinderella” will be a [...]

  • Felicity Huffman Court

    Netflix Delays Felicity Huffman Movie After Guilty Plea

    UPDATED: Netflix has delayed the Felicity Huffman comedy “Otherhood” after the actress agreed to plead guilty for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal. Netflix has moved the film’s release to Aug. 2 from April 26. Huffman co-stars with Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett in a trio of suburban mothers who show up unannounced at [...]

  • George Clooney

    George Clooney's Smokehouse Pictures Signs First-Look Deal With MGM

    MGM has signed a two-year, first-look deal with George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures. Jonathan Glickman, president of MGM’s Motion Picture Group, announced the deal on Tuesday. The first film under the new deal will center on motoring engineer and designer John DeLorean, with Clooney set to direct the movie with the possibility of [...]

  • Tom Hanks AFI Awards

    Universal Picks Up Tom Hanks' 'News of the World' From Fox 2000

    Universal Pictures has picked up rights to the historical drama “The News of the World” with Tom Hanks attached to star. The project, based on the best-selling novel by Paulette Jiles set in the days following the Civil War, was previously in development at Fox 2000. Disney decided to retire the Fox 2000 label last [...]

  • 'Billions' TV Show FYC Event

    Film News Roundup: Tribeca Honoring 50th Anniversary of Stonewall Riots

    In today’s film news roundup, the Tribeca Film Festival will honor the 1969 Stonewall Inn riots, a “Rot & Ruin” zombie movie and a “Grease” prequel are in the works. TRIBECA EVENT The Tribeca Film Festival has announced a day-long event on May 4 to honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots with “Billions” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad