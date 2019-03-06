Ali Wong, Jeffrey Wright, Noah Schnapp Featured in Tribeca Immersive Lineup

Ali Wong, Jeffrey Wright, Noah Schnapp, and Yo-Yo Ma are featured in the Tribeca Film Festival’s 2019 lineup of immersive, interactive, and virtual reality titles.

Projects include a South Carolina school tragedy in “12 Seconds of Gunfire: The True Story of a School Shooting,” Arthur Ashe’s landmark tennis victory in “Ashe ’68,” an exploration of pollution and conservation in “A Drop in the Ocean,” and persecution of the LGBTQIA community in “Another Dream.”

Tribeca Immersive encompasses Virtual Arcade with 22 experiences and exhibits, and Tribeca Cinema360 with a dozen screenings in a virtual reality theater. The Tribeca Film Festival takes place from April 24 to May 5.

The festival will premiere the first “Doctor Who” experience in VR with “Doctor Who: The Runaway,” voiced by the current and first female doctor, Jodie Whittaker, and present a collaboration with historian/podcaster Dan Carlin and MWM Immersive that transports attendees to a World War I battlefield in “War Remains.”

Wong will star in “Bonfire” from Eric Darnell and Baobab Studios in a story of a spaceship that’s crashed into an alien jungle. Wright and Schnapp are part of “Wolves in the Walls: It’s All Over,” a search for something hidden in the walls of a house. Yo-Yo Ma will appear in “Into the Light,” in which he plays Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor.”

Tribeca launched showings of multiplatform storytelling through the Storyscapes section in 2013.

“Tribeca Immersive remains committed to the power of new technology as a dynamic vehicle for storytelling,” said senior programmer Loren Hammonds. “This year’s programming spans a myriad of genres, including many world premiere VR, MR, and AR experiences.”

Here’s the lineup:

VIRTUAL ARCADE

2nd Civil War (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Kevin Cornish

Key Collaborators: Moth + Flame, Conversive, Pollution Studios, Denis Sharabari

7 Lives (World Premiere) – Luxembourg, France, Belgium

Project Creator: Charles Ayats, Sabrina Calvo, Jan Kounen

Key Collaborators: Franck Weber, Céline Tricart, Marie Blondiaux, Adrien Oumhani

Ayahuasca (World Premiere) – France, Luxembourg

Project Creator: Jan Kounen

Key Collaborators: Guillermo Arévalo Valera – Shaman, Antoine Cayrol, Marion Guth, Vincent Guttman, Nicolas Becker, Nicolas Blies, Stéphane Hueber-Blies

Bonfire (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Eric Darnell, Baobab Studios

Key Collaborators: Maureen Fan, Larry Cutler, Kane Lee, Shannon Ryan, Ali Wong

Cave (US Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Ken Perlin, Kris Layng, Sebastian Herscher

Key Collaborators: Jess Bass

Children Do Not Play War (World Premiere) – Uganda, Brazil, USA

Project Creator: Fabiano Mixo

Common Ground (World Premiere) – UK

Project Creator: Darren Emerson

Key Collaborators: Ashley Cowan, Conan Roberts

Doctor Who: The Runaway (World Premiere) – UK

Project Creator: BBC / Passion Animation Studios

Key Collaborators: Mathias Chelebourg

A Drop in the Ocean (World Premiere) – UK, France, USA

Project Creator: Adam May, Chris Campkin, Chris Parks

Key Collaborators: Philippe Cousteau, Ashlan Cousteau, Vision3, Conservation International

Ello (World Premiere) – China

Project Creator: Haodan Su

Key Collaborators: Zhiyuan Ma, Hao Luo

Gymnasia (World Premiere) – Canada

Project Creator: Clyde Henry Productions

Key Collaborators: Félix Lajeunesse and Paul Raphaël

Into the Light (New York Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Jessica Brillhart, Igal Nassima

Key Collaborator: Yo-Yo Ma

Stealing Ur Feelings (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Noah Levenson

Key Collaborators: Brett Gaylor

Unceded Territories (World Premiere) – Canada/USA

Project Creator: Paisley Smith and Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun

Key Collaborators: Ketsia Vedrine, Peter Denny, Patrick Weekes, Jason Legge

War Remains (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Dan Carlin, MWM Immersive

Key Collaborators: Brandon Oldenburg, Ethan Stearns, Flight School Studio, Skywalker Sound

Where There’s Smoke (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Lance Weiler

Key Collaborators: Peter English, Julia Pontecorvo, Dale Worstall

Wolves in the Walls: It’s All Over (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Pete Billington, Jessica Yaffa Shamash

Key Collaborators: Fable, Facebook Sound+Design, Third Rail Projects, Oculus Studios, Edward Saatchi, Chris Hanson

STORYSCAPES

Another Dream (حلم آخر) (World Premiere) – Netherlands, USA, Egypt

Project Creator: Tamara Shogaolu, Ado Ato Pictures

Key Collaborators: Lauren Dubowski, Natalya Sarch, Nada El-Kouny, Anastasia Semenoff (alpha_rats), Martijn Zandvliet, Gata Mahardika, Ytje Veenstra, Audioimmersive.com

The Collider (North American Premiere) – UK

Project Creator: Anagram

Future Dreaming (World Premiere) – Australia

Project Creator: Sutu

Key Collaborators: Charles Henden, Alison Lockyer, Maverick Eaton, Maxie Coppin, Nelson Coppin

The Key (World Premiere) – USA, Iraq

Project Creator: Celine Tricart

Key Collaborators: Gloria Bradbury

Traitor (World Premiere) – UK

Project Creator: Pilot Theatre, Lucy Hammond

Key Collaborators: Matt Stuttard Parker, Richard Hurford, Rebecca Saw, Lydia Denno, Jonathan Eato

TRIBECA CINEMA360

Change is Gonna Come

12 Seconds of Gunfire: The True Story of a School Shooting (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Suzette Moyer, Seth Blanchard

Key Collaborators: John Woodrow Cox

Ashe ’68 (New York Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Brad Lichtenstein

Key Collaborators: Beth Hubbard, Rex Miller, Jeff Fitzsimmons

Accused No. 2: Walter Sisalu (North American Premiere) – France

Project Creator: Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte

Key Collaborators: Oerd Van Cuijlenborg

Go Team!

11.11.18 (World Premiere) – Belgium, France

Project Creator: Sébastien Tixador et Django Schreven

Key Collaborators: Boris Baum, Sébastien Plazeneix, Antoine Sauwen

Space Buddies (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Matt Jenkins, Ethan Shaftel

Key Collaborators: Piotr Karwas

Mr. Buddha (董仔的人) (International Premiere) – Taiwan R.O.C.

Project Creator: HTC Corporation, Lee Chung

Key Collaborators: HTC VIVE, Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee

Her Truth, Her Power

Mercy (New York Premiere) – USA, Cameroon

Project Creator: Armando Kirwin

Key Collaborators: Sutu, Ruben Plomp, Emma Debany, AMK LTD, Oculus VR for Good

Girl Icon (New York Premiere) – USA, India

Project Creator: Sadah Espii Proctor

Key Collaborators: Amy Seidenwurm, Skye Von, Paula Cuneo, Lauren Burmaster, Espii Studios, little GIANT Wolf, Oculus VR for Good

Children Do Not Play War (World Premiere) – Uganda, Brazil, USA

Project Creator: Fabiano Mixo

Key Collaborators: Amy Seidenwurm, VILD Studio, Oculus VR for Good

Such Sweet Sorrow

Armonia (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Bracey Smith

Key Collaborators: Anja Moreno-Smith, Neil Dvorak, Sara K White, Josh Bernhard, Jacques Lalo, Daniel Coletta

Dreams of The Jaguar’s Daughter (World Premiere) – USA, Mexico

Project Creator: Alfredo Salazar-Caro

Key Collaborators: Genesis Mancheren Abaj, Prashast Thapan, Tarek Turkey

Water Melts (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Lilian Mehrel, Mary Evangelista

Key Collaborators: Ting Liu, Maya Edelman. Ariel Marx