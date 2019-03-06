Ali Wong, Jeffrey Wright, Noah Schnapp Featured in Tribeca Immersive Lineup

Ali Wong, Jeffrey Wright, Noah Schnapp, and Yo-Yo Ma are featured in the Tribeca Film Festival’s 2019 lineup of immersive, interactive, and virtual reality titles.
Projects include a South Carolina school tragedy in “12 Seconds of Gunfire: The True Story of a School Shooting,” Arthur Ashe’s landmark tennis victory in “Ashe ’68,” an exploration of pollution and conservation in “A Drop in the Ocean,” and persecution of the LGBTQIA community in “Another Dream.”
Tribeca Immersive encompasses Virtual Arcade with 22 experiences and exhibits, and Tribeca Cinema360 with a dozen screenings in a virtual reality theater. The Tribeca Film Festival takes place from April 24 to May 5.
The festival will premiere the first “Doctor Who” experience in VR with “Doctor Who: The Runaway,” voiced by the current and first female doctor, Jodie Whittaker, and present a collaboration with historian/podcaster Dan Carlin and MWM Immersive that transports attendees to a World War I battlefield in “War Remains.”
Wong will star in “Bonfire” from Eric Darnell and Baobab Studios in a story of a spaceship that’s crashed into an alien jungle. Wright and Schnapp are part of “Wolves in the Walls: It’s All Over,” a search for something hidden in the walls of a house. Yo-Yo Ma will appear in “Into the Light,” in which he plays Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor.”
Tribeca launched showings of multiplatform storytelling through the Storyscapes section in 2013.
“Tribeca Immersive remains committed to the power of new technology as a dynamic vehicle for storytelling,” said senior programmer Loren Hammonds. “This year’s programming spans a myriad of genres, including many world premiere VR, MR, and AR experiences.”
Here’s the lineup:
VIRTUAL ARCADE
2nd Civil War (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Kevin Cornish
Key Collaborators: Moth + Flame, Conversive, Pollution Studios, Denis Sharabari
7 Lives (World Premiere) – Luxembourg, France, Belgium
Project Creator: Charles Ayats, Sabrina Calvo, Jan Kounen
Key Collaborators: Franck Weber, Céline Tricart, Marie Blondiaux, Adrien Oumhani
Ayahuasca (World Premiere) – France, Luxembourg
Project Creator: Jan Kounen
Key Collaborators: Guillermo Arévalo Valera – Shaman, Antoine Cayrol, Marion Guth, Vincent Guttman, Nicolas Becker, Nicolas Blies, Stéphane Hueber-Blies
Bonfire (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Eric Darnell, Baobab Studios
Key Collaborators: Maureen Fan, Larry Cutler, Kane Lee, Shannon Ryan, Ali Wong
Cave (US Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Ken Perlin, Kris Layng, Sebastian Herscher
Key Collaborators: Jess Bass
Children Do Not Play War (World Premiere) – Uganda, Brazil, USA
Project Creator: Fabiano Mixo
Common Ground (World Premiere) – UK
Project Creator: Darren Emerson
Key Collaborators: Ashley Cowan, Conan Roberts
Doctor Who: The Runaway (World Premiere) – UK
Project Creator: BBC / Passion Animation Studios
Key Collaborators: Mathias Chelebourg
A Drop in the Ocean (World Premiere) – UK, France, USA
Project Creator: Adam May, Chris Campkin, Chris Parks
Key Collaborators: Philippe Cousteau, Ashlan Cousteau, Vision3, Conservation International
Ello (World Premiere) – China
Project Creator: Haodan Su
Key Collaborators: Zhiyuan Ma, Hao Luo
Gymnasia (World Premiere) – Canada
Project Creator: Clyde Henry Productions
Key Collaborators: Félix Lajeunesse and Paul Raphaël
Into the Light (New York Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Jessica Brillhart, Igal Nassima
Key Collaborator: Yo-Yo Ma
Stealing Ur Feelings (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Noah Levenson
Key Collaborators: Brett Gaylor
Unceded Territories (World Premiere) – Canada/USA
Project Creator: Paisley Smith and Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun
Key Collaborators: Ketsia Vedrine, Peter Denny, Patrick Weekes, Jason Legge
War Remains (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Dan Carlin, MWM Immersive
Key Collaborators: Brandon Oldenburg, Ethan Stearns, Flight School Studio, Skywalker Sound
Where There’s Smoke (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Lance Weiler
Key Collaborators: Peter English, Julia Pontecorvo, Dale Worstall
Wolves in the Walls: It’s All Over (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Pete Billington, Jessica Yaffa Shamash
Key Collaborators: Fable, Facebook Sound+Design, Third Rail Projects, Oculus Studios, Edward Saatchi, Chris Hanson
STORYSCAPES
Another Dream (حلم آخر) (World Premiere) – Netherlands, USA, Egypt
Project Creator: Tamara Shogaolu, Ado Ato Pictures
Key Collaborators: Lauren Dubowski, Natalya Sarch, Nada El-Kouny, Anastasia Semenoff (alpha_rats), Martijn Zandvliet, Gata Mahardika, Ytje Veenstra, Audioimmersive.com
The Collider (North American Premiere) – UK
Project Creator: Anagram
Future Dreaming (World Premiere) – Australia
Project Creator: Sutu
Key Collaborators: Charles Henden, Alison Lockyer, Maverick Eaton, Maxie Coppin, Nelson Coppin
The Key (World Premiere) – USA, Iraq
Project Creator: Celine Tricart
Key Collaborators: Gloria Bradbury
Traitor (World Premiere) – UK
Project Creator: Pilot Theatre, Lucy Hammond
Key Collaborators: Matt Stuttard Parker, Richard Hurford, Rebecca Saw, Lydia Denno, Jonathan Eato
TRIBECA CINEMA360
Change is Gonna Come
12 Seconds of Gunfire: The True Story of a School Shooting (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Suzette Moyer, Seth Blanchard
Key Collaborators: John Woodrow Cox
Ashe ’68 (New York Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Brad Lichtenstein
Key Collaborators: Beth Hubbard, Rex Miller, Jeff Fitzsimmons
Accused No. 2: Walter Sisalu (North American Premiere) – France
Project Creator: Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte
Key Collaborators: Oerd Van Cuijlenborg
Go Team!
11.11.18 (World Premiere) – Belgium, France
Project Creator: Sébastien Tixador et Django Schreven
Key Collaborators: Boris Baum, Sébastien Plazeneix, Antoine Sauwen
Space Buddies (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Matt Jenkins, Ethan Shaftel
Key Collaborators: Piotr Karwas
Mr. Buddha (董仔的人) (International Premiere) – Taiwan R.O.C.
Project Creator: HTC Corporation, Lee Chung
Key Collaborators: HTC VIVE, Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee
Her Truth, Her Power
Mercy (New York Premiere) – USA, Cameroon
Project Creator: Armando Kirwin
Key Collaborators: Sutu, Ruben Plomp, Emma Debany, AMK LTD, Oculus VR for Good
Girl Icon (New York Premiere) – USA, India
Project Creator: Sadah Espii Proctor
Key Collaborators: Amy Seidenwurm, Skye Von, Paula Cuneo, Lauren Burmaster, Espii Studios, little GIANT Wolf, Oculus VR for Good
Children Do Not Play War (World Premiere) – Uganda, Brazil, USA
Project Creator: Fabiano Mixo
Key Collaborators: Amy Seidenwurm, VILD Studio, Oculus VR for Good
Such Sweet Sorrow
Armonia (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Bracey Smith
Key Collaborators: Anja Moreno-Smith, Neil Dvorak, Sara K White, Josh Bernhard, Jacques Lalo, Daniel Coletta
Dreams of The Jaguar’s Daughter (World Premiere) – USA, Mexico
Project Creator: Alfredo Salazar-Caro
Key Collaborators: Genesis Mancheren Abaj, Prashast Thapan, Tarek Turkey
Water Melts (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Lilian Mehrel, Mary Evangelista
Key Collaborators: Ting Liu, Maya Edelman. Ariel Marx