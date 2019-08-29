×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Finally Finds Backing With Paramount, Cross Creek

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aaron Sorkin
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

After being put on pause due to budgetary concerns, Aaron Sorkin’s long-awaited “The Trial of the Chicago 7” seems to have found its footing again. Sources tell Variety that Paramount Pictures has come on board for domestic distribution, with Cross Creek signing on to produce and co-finance alongside Amblin Partners.

Along with its new financing, the historical drama has added Frank Langella and Mark Rylance to the star-studded cast that already included Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Sorkin will direct from his script.

The news should bring a huge sigh of relief for Sorkin after the film was shelved last December while the budget was worked out. Amblin has been trying to get the film into production for more than a decade, with Paul Greengrass and even Amblin CEO Steven Spielberg taking on directing duties at different points.

The movie is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven men charged by the federal government with conspiracy and inciting to riot, a result of the counterculture protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The trial transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation intended to undermine the U.S. government.

Marc Platt is producing the pic and CAA Media Finance negotiated the deal.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Jia Zhang-ke’s 'So Close to My

    MK2 Rolls Out Documentary Slate With Jia Zhang-ke’s 'So Close to My Land' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based mk2 films, which is in Venice with three films including Robert Guédiguian’s competition entry “Gloria Mundi,” is bowing sales on a raft of prestige documentaries, notably Jia Zhang-ke’s “So Close to My Land” and Jacques Loeuille’s “Birds of America.” “So Close to My Land” marks the sixth collaboration between mk2 and the Chinese auteur, [...]

  • Dylan O'Brien'Bumblebee' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    Dylan O'Brien to Star Opposite Mark Wahlberg in 'Infinite' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dylan O’Brien has joined Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming action thriller “Infinite,” sources tell Variety. “Kingsman” actress Sophie Cookson will also appear in the film with “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua helming. “Infinite” is based on D. Eric Maikranz’s novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” which centers on the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess [...]

  • Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons in 'Love,

    Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons to Star in 'Love, Weddings and Other Disasters'

    Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons are set to star in the independent romantic comedy “Love, Weddings and Other Disasters” with Dennis Dugan directing from his own script. Fortitude will introduce “Love, Weddings and Other Disasters” to buyers at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival. The female-driven, multi-story rom-com follows the people who work to create the [...]

  • Mickey Gilbert The Wold Bunch

    Meet Mickey Gilbert, Hollywood's Veteran Western Stuntman

    Among the true legends of Hollywood’s stunt profession, Mickey Gilbert has always performed a notch above the rest. The stunt double for Robert Redford from 1969’s “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” through 2018’s “The Old Man & the Gun,” Gilbert has more than 100 film and TV credits as a stunt coordinator and a [...]

  • 'Marriage Story' Review: A New High

    Venice Film Review: 'Marriage Story'

    “Marriage Story” is the Noah Baumbach movie we’ve been waiting for. It’s better than good; it’s more than just accomplished. After 10 features, released over a quarter century of filmmaking (his debut, “Kicking and Screaming,” came out in 1995; his other films include “The Squid and the Whale,” “Greenberg,” and “Frances Ha”), this, at long [...]

  • Fernando Meirelles The Two Popes

    Netflix Debuts First Trailer for Fernando Meirelles' 'The Two Popes'

    Netflix has debuted the first trailer for Fernando Meirelles’ “The Two Popes,” starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce. Hopkins stars as Pope Benedict XVI and Pryce as current pontiff Pope Francis in an intimate story about one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the Catholic Church’s history. Frustrated with the direction of the church, [...]

  • Alan Taylor and Jane Wu

    Production Artist Jane Wu Smashes Glass Ceiling With Her Work on Action Movies

    “If no one is dying, nothing is exploding and no one is trying to kill each other, you shouldn’t be calling me,” says Jane Wu, a storyboard artist with credits including “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Mulan.” Wu is one of the few women who work in this [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad