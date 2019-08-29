Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Finally Finds Backing With Paramount, Cross Creek

After being put on pause due to budgetary concerns, Aaron Sorkin’s long-awaited “The Trial of the Chicago 7” seems to have found its footing again. Sources tell Variety that Paramount Pictures has come on board for domestic distribution, with Cross Creek signing on to produce and co-finance alongside Amblin Partners.

Along with its new financing, the historical drama has added Frank Langella and Mark Rylance to the star-studded cast that already included Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Sorkin will direct from his script.

The news should bring a huge sigh of relief for Sorkin after the film was shelved last December while the budget was worked out. Amblin has been trying to get the film into production for more than a decade, with Paul Greengrass and even Amblin CEO Steven Spielberg taking on directing duties at different points.

The movie is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven men charged by the federal government with conspiracy and inciting to riot, a result of the counterculture protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The trial transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation intended to undermine the U.S. government.

Marc Platt is producing the pic and CAA Media Finance negotiated the deal.

