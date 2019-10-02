×

'Treasure Island' Movie Nabs 'How to Train Your Dragon' Director Dean DeBlois

Dave McNary

Dean DeBlois
“How to Train Your Dragon” director Dean DeBlois has come on board to direct and produce “Treasure Island” for Universal Pictures and Mandeville.

The project is based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 novel about a British boy named Jim Hawkins, who discovers a treasure map with the location of pirate treasure and joins a sailing expedition as the cabin boy to find the treasure chest. Most of the crew of the ship turn out to be pirates who stage a mutiny when the ship arrives at Treasure Island. The novel has been adapted into movies many times, starting with the 1934 version starring Wallace Beery and Jackie Cooper.

It’s the second gig in two weeks that DeBlois has signed up for following the Sept. 23 announcement that he would direct “Micronauts” for Paramount and Hasbro. DeBlois previously directed all three “How to Train Your Dragon” films, which brought in a combined $1.64 billion in worldwide box office. He also directed Disney’s animated comedy “Lilo & Stitch.”

“Beauty and the Beast” scribe Evan Spiliotopoulos will write the “Treasure Island” script, collaborating with DeBlois on the story. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville Films will produce alongside DeBlois.

Senior vice president Alex Young will oversee the project on behalf of Mandeville Films. Universal’s director of development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

DeBlois is represented by WME and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark. Spiliotopoulos is represented by Cover 1 Entertainment, Inc, Fourth Wall Management and Marks Law Group. The news was first reported by Deadline.

