Transgender Actor Zach Barack Joins Sony's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Justin Kroll

Zach Barack Spider-Man
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Newcomer and transgender actor Zach Barack appears in a ground-breaking supporting role in Sony/Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” sources confirm to Variety.

Barack can be seen in the new trailer, which was released on Tuesday.

Tom Holland is returning to play Peter Parker, with Zendaya and Marisa Tomei also coming back for the sequel. Jake Gyllenhaal is on board to play the villain, Mysterio. Jon Watts is back as director and Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are penning the script.

Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing.

“Far From Home” follows our friendly neighborhood superhero, who decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent.

Though the gender identity of the character is undefined, the casting is a major milestone for a comic book movie allowing an opportunity to give someone in the trans community the spotlight to a global audience.

Barack also shot a recurring guest-star role in Spectrum TV’s “L.A.’s Finest” and is currently shooting a supporting role in Amazon’s “Transparent” movie finale. Barack is represented by Park Noack Agency and Ann Thomas at Transgender Talent.

  • Zach Barack Spider-Man

