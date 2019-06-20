×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

First Trailer for Post-Brexit Vote Film ‘My Friend the Polish Girl’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
my-friend-the-polish-girl-post-brexit-film
CREDIT: Warsaw Pact

Following its festival run, “My Friend the Polish Girl” will be released in British movie theaters next month and in the U.S. later this year. A first full trailer gives a glimpse of the film within a film, which is set in the aftermath of the U.K. voting to leave the European Union.

It follows a young American documentary maker, Katie (Emma Friedman-Cohen), who is making an experimental film about a young Polish actress, Alicja (Aneta Piotrowska), and the life of migrants in London after the 2016 Brexit referendum.

As more emerges about both subject and filmmaker, the two women challenge each other, and questions are asked about power and control over another person’s intimate moments.

The movie was a best feature nominee at the Edinburgh and Rotterdam film festivals last year. It was written and directed by U.K.-based Polish duo Ewa Banaszkiewicz and Mateusz Dymek through their Warsaw Pact Films banner.

“’My Friend the Polish Girl’ is seemingly a documentary about a damaged actress living in London, but is also a critique of the documentarian filming her,” Banaszkiewicz and Dymek said. “We wanted to communicate an emotional story of two dysfunctional women struggling to find intimacy.”

Republic Films Distribution will release the film in the U.K. on July 19. It will be released in the U.S. later in the year. Check out the trailer below.

Popular on Variety

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

More Film

  • HKIFFS and Heaven Pictures

    Hong Kong Festival, China's Heaven Pictures Launch 'Back to Basics' Film Project Support

    The Hong Kong International Film Festival Society (HKIFFS) and China’s Heaven Pictures announced a new collaboration in which they will award six Asian filmmakers RMB1 million ($145,000) in a project that seeks to demonstrate how high-quality films can still be made inexpensively. The six films coming out of the new initiative, titled “Back to Basics [...]

  • Nuri Bilge Ceylan in conversation at

    Shanghai: How Nuri Bilge Ceylan Sees the World so Differently

    At a masterclass on Thursday, Turkish film director Nuri Bilge Ceylan gave the initial impression of being an austere and unwilling participant. Wearing heavy glasses, keeping his coat on, and responding to questions rather than offering a class, his manner suggested that he was difficult. In China as the head of the Shanghai International Film [...]

  • SpiderMan Far From Home

    Hollywood Takes on Italy's Vacation-Heavy Summer Season With Blockbusters

    With upcoming movies such as “Toy Story 4,” “Men in Black: International” and “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” Hollywood studios are finally taking the plunge this year and slotting their blockbusters in Italian cinemas during the summer, a time when residents traditionally hit the beach en masse. For decades, the studios withheld their [...]

  • Easy Money

    Netflix Orders 'Snabba Cash' Series Based on Hit Movie Franchise from SF Studios

    Netflix has ordered a six-part original series based on the hit Swedish crime franchise “Snabba Cash” from SF Studios. Based on Jens Lapidus’s bestselling novels, the series is set in Stockholm’s gritty criminal underground ten years after the events depicted in the “Snabba Cash” (“Easy Money,” pictured) movie trilogy. The society has become even more [...]

  • The Kings Man

    Film News Roundup: Disney Sets 'The King's Man' Spy Comedy for February

    In today’s film news roundup, “The King’s Man” and “A Kid From Coney Island” get release dates, and “Barry” star Anthony Carrigan joins “Bill & Ted Face the Music.” RELEASE DATE Disney has set its Fox spy comedy prequel “The King’s Man” for release on Feb. 14, 2020. Disney made the announcement Wednesday at its [...]

  • Shyrakshy: Guardian of the Light

    Shanghai Film Review: 'Shyrakshy: Guardian of the Light'

    The bombastic English title might sound like it describes some comic book sci-fi epic, but in “Shyrakshy: Guardian of the Light” our hero does not wear a cape but a weathered cap, and the light he guards is not an interstellar death ray but the flickering beam of a battered old movie projector. Prominent Kazakh [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad