First Trailer for Post-Brexit Vote Film ‘My Friend the Polish Girl’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Following its festival run, “My Friend the Polish Girl” will be released in British movie theaters next month and in the U.S. later this year. A first full trailer gives a glimpse of the film within a film, which is set in the aftermath of the U.K. voting to leave the European Union.

It follows a young American documentary maker, Katie (Emma Friedman-Cohen), who is making an experimental film about a young Polish actress, Alicja (Aneta Piotrowska), and the life of migrants in London after the 2016 Brexit referendum.

As more emerges about both subject and filmmaker, the two women challenge each other, and questions are asked about power and control over another person’s intimate moments.

The movie was a best feature nominee at the Edinburgh and Rotterdam film festivals last year. It was written and directed by U.K.-based Polish duo Ewa Banaszkiewicz and Mateusz Dymek through their Warsaw Pact Films banner.

“’My Friend the Polish Girl’ is seemingly a documentary about a damaged actress living in London, but is also a critique of the documentarian filming her,” Banaszkiewicz and Dymek said. “We wanted to communicate an emotional story of two dysfunctional women struggling to find intimacy.”

Republic Films Distribution will release the film in the U.K. on July 19. It will be released in the U.S. later in the year. Check out the trailer below.