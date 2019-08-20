×

Film News Roundup: Tracy Morgan Joins Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tracy Morgan Netflix stand-up special
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Tracy Morgan and Michael Rooker book roles in major movies, and Gravitas buys “Christmas Break-In.”

CASTINGS

Tracy Morgan has signed on to appear in Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” sequel as the brother of Lesley Jones’ character.

“Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer is directing the project with Murphy, Kevin Misher, and Kenya Barris producing.

The 1988 original movie, directed by John Landis, starred Murphy as the charming African prince Akeem, who traveled to New York City to escape an arranged marriage. Arsenio Hall starred as his best friend Semmi with Jones as his father and Shari Headley and John Amos co-starring. The comedy was a major hit, grossing nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office.

In the sequel, Prince Akeem is set to become king of the fictional country of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America — a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. To honor the former king’s dying wish to groom his grandson as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America. Murphy, Hall and Jones are reprising their roles.

Related

Kiki Layne is attached to play the daughter of Murphy’s character and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Leslie Jones will portray the mother of Lavelle. Paramount Pictures has set a Dec. 18, 2020 release date.

Morgan also stars on the TBS comedy “The Last O.G.,” which recently wrapped its second season. Morgan is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

****

Michael Rooker has boarded Universal’s “Fast & Furious 9,” joining Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, and Helen Mirren.

Justin Lin is directing from a Dan Casey screenplay. Universal has set a May 22, 2020, release date. Diesel is producing the sequel through his One Race Films and Lin for Perfect Storm Entertainment.

Rooker’s credits include “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Mississippi Burning,” “JFK” and Tony Scott’s “Days of Thunder.” He is repped by The Gersh Agency and LINK Entertainment. News was first reported by Deadline.

ACQUISITION

Gravitas Ventures has acquired rights to “Christmas Break-In,” starring Cameron Seely, Denise Richards, Sean O’Bryan, and Danny Glover, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film will be available in theaters and on demand on Sept. 6. Directed by Michael Kampa, “Christmas Break-In” follows an energetic 9-year-old played by Seely as she anxiously awaits the holidays with just a few days left at school. When her overscheduled parents can’t pick her up, a blizzard traps her and the school’s janitor inside the building where they must fend off bad guys.

Tony Piantedosi of Gravitas negotiated the deal with David Babin of Koan on behalf of the filmmakers.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Tracy Morgan Netflix stand-up special

    Film News Roundup: Tracy Morgan Joins Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America'

    In today’s film news roundup, Tracy Morgan and Michael Rooker book roles in major movies, and Gravitas buys “Christmas Break-In.” CASTINGS Tracy Morgan has signed on to appear in Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” sequel as James Earl Jone’s brother. “Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer is directing the project with Murphy, Kevin Misher, and [...]

  • Spider-Man Far From Home

    'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Gets Re-Release With New Scene

    Sony Pictures is re-releasing “Spider-Man: Far From Home” with a new action scene. Starting Aug. 29, a new extended cut, featuring four minutes of a never-before-seen action sequence, will be released in theaters in the United States and Canada. The film will also be available in IMAX and large formats in select locations. “Spider-Man: Far [...]

  • Matthew Modine

    Supporters Back Matthew Modine After Clumsy Joke at SAG-AFTRA Meeting

    More than 100 women, including Ellen Barkin and Allison Janney, have voiced support for Matthew Modine’s campaign for SAG-AFTRA presidency, following a joke at a SAG-AFTRA meeting that some decried as misogynist. With voting set to conclude on Aug. 28, the campaigns have featured vitriolic attacks between supporters of Modine, secretary-treasurer Jane Austin and incumbent [...]

  • Lady Gaga

    Variety Earns 14 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Award Nominations

    Variety has received 14 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie award nominations for its coverage of the entertainment industry over the past year. The awards gala, which will take place at The Hilton Midtown in New York City on Oct. 30, celebrates publications that have demonstrated impressive investigative journalism, in addition to thoughtful digital and print design. [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Writers Guild Withdraws State Suit Against Agencies, Refiles in Federal Court

    The Writers Guild of America has withdrawn its state court suit against WME, CAA, UTA and ICM Partners alleging packaging fees are illegal and re-filed suit in federal court. The WGA also responded to antitrust claims brought against the guild by the three agencies. Those agency suits alleged that the WGA abused its power in [...]

  • Tim Roth to Receive Honorary Heart

    Tim Roth to Receive Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award

    British actor Tim Roth is to receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award in recognition of his “exceptional contribution to the art of film.” The ceremony at the Sarajevo Film Festival will be held on Tuesday. He will hold a masterclass on the same day. His first screen role was the lead in the controversial [...]

  • Isabelle Huppert, receives the Honorary Heart

    Isabelle Huppert on Fateful Encounters, the Nature of Acting and Judging a Good Script

    Celebrated actress Isabelle Huppert, speaking at the Sarajevo Film Festival on Sunday, looked back on her illustrious career in a candid discussion that touched on her acting, the many renowned directors with whom she’s worked, and the importance of dialogue. The festival honored Huppert with its Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award “in recognition of her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad