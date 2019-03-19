‘Toy Story 4’: Woody and Buzz Lightyear Hit the Road in New Trailer

Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, and a strange new toy named Forky have returned in the new trailer for “Toy Story 4” that sends the gang out on the road.

Disney unveiled the footage Tuesday with Woody telling the other toys that Forky — a craft-project-turned-toy — is the most important toy to Bonnie. He also tells the self-doubting Forky (voiced by Tony Hale) that he should embrace his role as a toy. “You are the going to create memories that will last for the rest of her life,” he says.

After Bonnie takes all the toys on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with long-lost friend Bo Peep (voiced by Annie Potts). The trailer also introduces three more new toys: pull-string doll Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks), stunt doll Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves), and miniature doll Giggle McDimples (Ally Maki).

Bo Peep tries to convince Woody to leave Bonnie but he remains devoted as the strains of the Beach Boys’ 1966 ballad “God Only Knows” play in the background.

“I was made to help this child,” Woody says. “I don’t remember it being this hard.”

The voice cast includes Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz, Joan Cusack as Jessie, and Don Rickles and Estelle Harris as the Potato Heads. Josh Cooley is directing, and Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen are producing.

“Toy Story 4” opens on June 19 — 24 years after the original “Toy Story,” which was the first fully computer animated feature film and the highest grossing movie of the year. Two sequels were released in 1999 and 2010. Together, they have generated $1.97 billion globally at the box office.