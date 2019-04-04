You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Toy Story 4': Woody Meets New Toy Forky in First 17 Minutes

Rebecca Rubin

There’s a new toy in the bin at Bonnie’s place.

Disney wrapped up its presentation at CinemaCon, the annual exhibition trade show currently underway in Las Vegas, by giving the crowd of theater owners an exclusive look at the first 17 minutes of “Toy Story 4.”

The new footage shows Woody and crew adjusting to life under new ownership. The last installment, “Toy Story 3,” ended with the toy’s long-time owner Andy passing his beloved friends to Bonnie before heading off to college.

Toy Story 4” begins with a distraught Bonnie, who doesn’t want to leave her toys behind, preparing for her kindergarten orientation. Her toys are her close confidantes at home, but at school, Bonnie has trouble making new friends. It doesn’t get any easier for her when, after her teacher tasks the students with decorating a cup, a male classmate comes over and snatches all the crafts off Bonnie’s table. He’s not looking for a new pal.

Elsewhere in Bonnie’s backpack, it’s Woody to the rescue. Against the better wishes of Bonnie’s parents, the lovable sheriff snuck into school to ensure his owner adjusts to classroom life. When nobody is looking, Woody hops into the trashcan and tosses some unused supplies onto Bonnie’s work station. Bonnie doesn’t know where the materials came from, but she uses them — a plastic spork, a bright red pipe cleaner, and some googly eyes — to create a friend of her own: Forky.

When Woody (Tom Hanks) and Forky (Tony Hale) arrive back at Bonnie’s house, the cowboy introduces Bonnie’s creation to the gang, including Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Bo Peep (Annie Potts), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and Slinky Dog (Blake Clark). It sends Forky into an existential crisis. He’s not a toy, in his mind, he’s trash — literally.

Even though he’s composed of loose items Woody found in the garbage, the others help him understand how to be a toy. The clip ends as Bonnie and her family prepare to go on a road trip with Forky along for the ride.

Judging by the enthusiastic reception at Casear’s Palace, “Toy Story 4” looks to be another success for the hit franchise. The fourth installment in the series stays true to its predecessors, including a familiar rendition of “You’ve Got a Friend.” The upcoming animated adventure promises that new and old friends can co-exist.

“Toy Story 4” debuts June 21. Disney teased a number of its upcoming releases, including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “The Lion King,” and “Aladdin.” The Magic Kingdom, which just completed its acquisition of Fox, also teased footage from its new studio brethren. “Ford v. Ferrari,” “Dark Phoenix,” and “Stuber,” a very R-rated comedy that will appeal to a very different crowd than “Toy Story 4.”

