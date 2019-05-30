×
Box Office: ‘Toy Story 4’ Eyes Huge $100-150 Million Opening Weekend

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

NEW TOY? – Everyone’s favorite pull-string cowboy sheriff Woody, along with his best friends Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, are happy taking care of their kid, Bonnie, until a new toy called “Forky” arrives in her room. According to Forky, a spork-turned-craft-project, he’s not a toy at all—and he’d rather skip this big adventure completely, if only they’d let him. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack return as the voices of Woody, Buzz and Jessie, and comedian Tony Hale lends his voice to Forky. Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”), “Toy Story 4” ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019. ©2018 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
The box office will head to infinity and beyond when Disney’s “Toy Story 4” hits theaters on June 21. According to early tracking, the latest installment in Pixar’s animated franchise is on pace for an opening weekend between $100 million and $150 million.

Those number could fluctuate as the studio ramps up marketing efforts over the next three weeks, but positive reviews and strong word of mouth could propel that figure higher. Fandango reported that advance ticket sales for “Toy Story 4” are already outpacing other animated movies like “Incredibles 2” and “Finding Dory” at the same point in their sale cycle. Disney and Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” currently holds the record for the best debut for an animated film with $182 million.

“Toy Story 4” arrives on the big screen nine years after “Toy Story 3,” which launched with a massive $110 million. That film went on to earn over $1 billion in box office receipts worldwide. The original “Toy Story,” which launched in 1995, earned $373 million globally, while its follow-up, “Toy Story 2,” collected $497 million in 1999.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are reprising their voice roles as the anthropomorphic toys Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, and Keanu Reeves are also lending their voices to the animated movie. “Toy Story 4” picks up after the events of the last film, which saw Andy pass along his toy collection to Bonnie. As the crew settles into life with their new owner, they are introduced to Forky (Hale), a spork that Bonnie makes into a toy using art supplies. Josh Cooley, who worked on Pixar’s “Inside Out,” directed the movie.

“Toy Story 4” should continue a strong summer for Disney. The studio kicked off popcorn season with “Avengers: Endgame,” already the second-highest grossing movie of all time with $2.68 billion. “Aladdin,” a live-action remake of the classic Arabian musical, debuted last weekend with $91 million and has since generated $128 million in North America and $139 million overseas. Disney is closing out its summer slate with Jon Favreau’s reimagining of “The Lion King” at the end of July.

A handful of films will open alongside “Toy Story 4,” including “Child’s Play,” a remake of the 1988 film about a terrifying voodoo doll named Chucky, starring Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, and Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky.

Neon will release “Wild Rose,” a musical drama about a country singer on the rise. Directed by Tom Harper and starring Jessie Buckley, the movie garnered rave reviews after premiering at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival.

The final nationwide release that weekend is “Anna,” a crime thriller written and directed by French filmmaker Luc Besson. Newcomer Sasha Luss plays the titular character, while Luke Evans and Helen Mirren also appear in the movie.

