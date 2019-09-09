×

Two Experimental Toronto Films Give Jamie Dornan a New Shade

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Jamie DornanVariety Studio at Toronto International Film Festival, Presented by AT&T, Day 3, Canada - 08 Sep 2019
In a landscape rife with superhero sequels and action tentpoles, you can’t blame a modern movie star for wanting a palate cleanser

Jamie Dornan, who shot to fame with the steamy “Fifty Shades of Grey” film trilogy, has two movies playing Toronto that give some insight into the next phase of his career, after putting the $1.3 billion-earning Universal franchise to bed in 2018.

“I’m very, very fortunate to have a bit of say in what I do, and a choice on what films I take,” Dornan told Variety during a conversation about two projects he’s got playing this year’s festival: Drake Doremus’ “Endings, Beginnings” and “Synchronic,” from directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

In the former, he plays a thirtysomething in Los Angeles whose good nature and quiet humility stands out against that of his best friend, a bad boy played by Sebastian Stan. Both men fall into their own romantic relationships with a woman, played by Shailene Woodley, over the course of one year, in a film whose dialogue is almost entirely improvised with the help of an 80-page outline.

  Jamie Dornan

