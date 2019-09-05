Toronto Film Festival: The Ultimate Party Guide

You can blame Canada for all the noise coming from the north. The 44th Toronto International Film Festival kicks off Sept. 5 with the opening night premiere of Daniel Roher’s documentary “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band.”

The next 10 days are all about running around Toronto from one movie to the next. However, there’s plenty going on outside the city’s many theaters and screening rooms. Below is Variety’s comprehensive party guide for this year’s festival:

Thursday, Sept. 5

Rotten Tomatoes & Fandango’s TIFF Welcome Happy Hour

4-7 p.m.

Assembly Chef’s Hall, 111 Richmond St. W

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” Dinner

6:15 p.m.

George Restaurant, 111C Queen St. E

“Red Penguins” After-Party

9-11 p.m.

Tutti Matti Ristorante, 364 Adelaide St. W

Friday, Sept. 6



AT&T On Location VIP Lounge

9 a.m.-6 p.m., through Sept. 9

Le Germain Hotel, 30 Mercer St.

“The Other Lamb” Cocktail Reception

4-6 p.m.

Nordstrom Supper Suite, 55 King St. W

IMDB STARmeter Award Presentation to Riz Ahmed

IMDB Video Studio

“Blackbird” Premiere Party

6:30 p.m.

Nordstrom Supper Suite, 55 King St. W

“The Rest of Us” Premiere Party

9:30 p.m.

Nordstrom Supper Suite, 55 King St. W

Saturday, Sept. 7

Variety & AT&T’s Cocktails and Canapés for Robert Pattinson and “The Lighthouse”

5-7 p.m.

The Victor, Le Germain Hotel, 30 Mercer St.

“Incitement” Drinks and Canapés

6-8 p.m.

The Spoke Club, 600 King St. W

“Dolemite Is My Name” Cocktail Reception

6-9 p.m.

Arcane, 461 King St. W

Variety & Chanel’s Female Filmmaker Dinner

7 p.m.

La Banane, 227 Ossington Ave.

Sony Pictures Classic Dinner

7 p.m.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 4 Avenue Rd.

Creative Coalition’s Spotlight Initiative Awards Dinner Gala

7 p.m.

Nordstrom Supper Suite, 55 King St. W

“Synchronic” Premiere Party

10 p.m.

Nordstrom Supper Suite, 55 King St. W

“Knives Out” After-Party

Immediately following 6 p.m. premiere

Patria, 478 King St. W

“Hustlers” Premiere After-Party

11:30 p.m.

Sofia, 99 Yorkville Ave.

Sunday, Sept. 8

“The Obituary of Tunde Johnson” Cocktail Party

2:30 p.m.

The Citizen Restaurant, 522 King St. W

“And We Go Green” Cocktail Reception

5-8 p.m.

The Chase, 10 Temperance St.

IMDB Dinner Party

6:30-10 p.m.

Figo, 295 Adelaide St W

Monday, Sept. 9

“Human Capital” Cocktail Reception

7-10 p.m.

The Hazelton Hotel, 118 Yorkville Ave.

TIFF Tribute Gala

7:30 p.m.

The Fairmont Royal York, 100 Front St. W

Tuesday, Sept. 10

“Human Capital” Official TIFF Party

8-11 p.m.

Mira, 420A Wellington St. W

B.L.A.C.K Ball powered by MACRO

9:30 p.m.

TIFF Bell Light Box, OLG Dream Deck, 350 King St. W

SXSW Film @ TIFF: Party & Karaoke

10 p.m. -3 a.m.

Gabby’s Restaurant

309 King St. W

“Harriet” Cocktail Reception

Immediately following 8 p.m. premiere

Mister C, 80 Blue Jays Way