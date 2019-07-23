×

Toronto Film Festival: ‘Joker,’ ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ ‘Hustlers’ Among Big Premieres

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Toronto Film Festival Lineup
CREDIT: Fox/ Warner Bros./ STX

This year’s Toronto Film Festival will feature super-villain origin stories, splashy literary adaptations, and Tom Hanks as the most beloved performer in children’s television.

The Canadian celebration of all things movies unveiled its 2019 lineup on Tuesday, and it appears to be an eclectic mixture of glossy awards bait, auteur-driven indies, and populist crowd-pleasers. It’s a bill of fare that ranges from “Joker,” a gritty and very R-rated take on the clown prince of crime, to “Abominable,” an animated adventure featuring an adorable Yeti that’s geared at audiences that are roughly a decade removed from being able to watch “Joker” without a parent or guardian. Bridging that cavernous age gap is “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” a drama about Fred Rogers that features the aforementioned Hanks as the family entertainment icon. Unless it unveils some hitherto unknown skeletons in Rogers’ closet — before starting an on-camera career, he was a Presbyterian minister — it probably won’t offer up much in the way of violence and four-letter words.

Related

Toronto is often viewed as a launching pad for awards season hopefuls, and this year’s edition features a number of titles that are on the hunt for Oscars. There’s “Ford v. Ferrari,” a drama about a team of designers driven to develop a new racing car that stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale. “The Goldfinch,” the big-screen version of Donna Tartt’s best-selling novel; “Just Mercy,” a court room drama with Michael B. Jordan; and “The Two Popes,” a look at the relationship between Pope Benedict and Pope Francis that features Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as the church leaders. All of these movies have the kind of pedigree that could resonate with awards voters and critics.

On paper, these films comprise a range of genres, encompassing everything from comic book adaptations to inspirational human stories. Despite their obvious differences, Cameron Bailey, TIFF artistic director and co-head, said that many of the films seem to have been made in response to the tumultuous political debates roiling the United States and other parts of the world.

“In a fractious social moment, a lot of these stories are about characters looking for empathy or ways to connect,” he said. “These films don’t directly address what’s happening, but there seems to be a recognition that we are living in difficult times.”

The 2019 festival festival will unfold at a time of major change in the movie business. Box office returns are down, with pronounced declines in the financial performance of the indie movie sector. Toronto may have been created out of a love for the communal experience of watching a movie unspool in a darkened theater, but many of the artistically ambitious movies it celebrates aren’t being greenlit by major studios. Instead, they’re finding a home on streaming platforms. To that end, while studios such as Sony Picture and Warner Bros. may premiere “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” or “The Goldfinch” at Toronto, they’re now vying for space and attention with a movie like “The Laundromat,” a Steven Soderbergh that will primarily be seen by Netflix subscribers not cinema-goers.

Historically, Toronto has been a fairly accurate barometer for what movies will go on to score on Oscars night. Past best picture winners such as “The Shape of Water” and “Green Book” have all screened to great fanfare at the festival. Others, such as “First Man,” have seen their ambitions dim after enduring a lackluster reception.

It’s easy to look at this year’s crop of movies and to start to get a stronger sense of what might have the makeup to withstand a punishing fall and winter of glad-handing. Awards campaigns have become veritable marathons, requiring directors and actors to canvass major cities, screening their work to voters and enduring an endless array of receptions and special screenings. But while it’s tempting to speculate that getting the invite to Toronto portends great things for movies like “Ford v. Ferrari” or “Just Mercy,” it’s worth noting that films that may still factor into the race for plaudits, such as Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” weren’t ready in time or opted not to be considered.

Other notable movies looking to make a splash up north include “Blackbird,” a family drama with Kate Winslet and Susan Sarandon; “Hustlers” with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B. as strippers out for revenge; and “Harriett,” Kasi Lemmons’ look at the life of abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Most of these films will be world premieres. Toronto will allow some movies that debut at Telluride, Cannes, Venice or other festivals to screen at the week-and-a-half long festival. To that end, “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho’s twisty thriller about an impoverished family growing obsessed with their rich employers; Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit,” a dark comedy set during World War II; and “Judy,” a look at the life of Judy Garland with Renée Zellweger as the troubled singer, will try to build momentum after debuting at other film gatherings.

Toronto crowds are a favorite with moviemakers. Unlike Cannes, where a film premiere can inspire audiences to boo or storm out, ticket buyers here are known for being warm and polite.

“The focus for us is very much on the audience,” said Joana Vicente, who was recently tapped to serve as the festival’s executive director and co-head alongside Bailey. “We try to program a diverse range of films that engage people.”

“Once Were Brothers,” a documentary about Robbie Robertson, the lead guitarist and primary songwriter in The Band, will kick off the festival as the official opening night presentation. “Radioactive,” a biopic about physicist and chemist Marie Curie, will close out the festival as its final film. Toronto, which kicks off on September 5 and runs through September 15, will announce additional premieres and screenings in the coming weeks.T his first batch of films from features 18 gala premieres and 38 special presentations.

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2019
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
Daniel Roher | Canada

Radioactive
Marjane Satrapi | United Kingdom

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Marielle Heller | USA

Abominable
 Jill Culton | USA

Blackbird
Roger Michell | United Kingdom

Ford v Ferrari
James Mangold | USA

Harriet
Kasi Lemmons | USA

Hustlers
Lorene Scafaria | USA

Joker
Todd Phillips | USA

Just Mercy
Destin Daniel Cretton | USA

Ordinary Love
Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn | United Kingdom

The Goldfinch
John Crowley | USA

The Sky Is Pink
Shonali Bose | India

The Song of Names
François Girard | Canada

True History of the Kelly Gang
Justin Kurzel | Australia

Western Stars
Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen | USA

American Woman
Semi Chellas | Canada

Clemency
Chinonye Chukwu| USA

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2019
A Herdade
Tiago Guedes | Portugal

Bad Education
Cory Finley | USA

Coming Home Again
Wayne Wang | USA/South Korea

The Two Popes
Fernando Meirelles

Dolemite Is My Name
Craig Brewer | USA

Ema
Pablo Larraín | Chile

Endings, Beginnings
Drake Doremus | USA

Frankie
Ira Sachs | France/Portugal

Greed
Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom

Guest of Honour
Atom Egoyan | Canada

Heroic Losers (La odisea de los giles)
Sebastian Borensztein | Argentina/Spain

Honey Boy
Alma Har’el | USA

Hope Gap
William Nicholson | United Kingdom

How to Build a Girl
Coky Giedroyc | United Kingdom

I Am Woman
Unjoo Moon | Australia

Jojo Rabbit
Taika Waititi | USA

Judy
Rupert Goold | United Kingdom

Knives Out
Rian Johnson | USA

La Belle Époque
Nicolas Bedos | France

Marriage Story
Noah Baumbach | USA

Military Wives
Peter Cattaneo | United Kingdom

Motherless Brooklyn
Edward Norton | USA

No.7 Cherry Lane
Yonfan | Hong Kong

Pain and Glory
Pedro Almodóvar | Spain

Parasite (Gisaengchung)
Bong Joon-ho | South Korea

Pelican Blood (Pelikanblut)
Katrin Gebbe | Germany/Bulgaria

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu)
Céline Sciamma | France

Saturday Fiction (Lan Xin Da Ju Yuan)
Lou Ye | China

The Friend
Gabriela Cowperthwaite | USA

The Laundromat
Steven Soderbergh | USA

The Lighthouse
Robert Eggers | USA

The Other Lamb
Malgorzata Szumowska | Belgium/Ireland/USA

The Painted Bird
Václav Marhoul | Czech Republic/Ukraine/Slovakia

The Personal History of David Copperfield
Armando Iannucci | United Kingdom

The Report
Scott Z. Burns | USA

Uncut Gems
Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie | USA

Weathering With You
Makoto Shinkai | Japan

While at War (Mientras Dure La Guerra)
Alejandro Amenábar | Spain/Argentina

More Film

  • Toronto Film Festival Lineup

    Toronto Film Festival: 'Joker,' 'Ford v Ferrari,' 'Hustlers' Among Big Premieres

    This year’s Toronto Film Festival will feature super-villain origin stories, splashy literary adaptations, and Tom Hanks as the most beloved performer in children’s television. The Canadian celebration of all things movies unveiled its 2019 lineup on Tuesday, and it appears to be an eclectic mixture of glossy awards bait, auteur-driven indies, and populist crowd-pleasers. It’s [...]

  • Sylvester Stallone Variety Cover story

    Sylvester Stallone Feels Robbed of an Ownership Stake in 'Rocky': 'I Was Furious'

    Sylvester Stallone shares an uncanny, symbiotic connection with Rocky, the underdog boxer character he created four decades ago — a kindred spirit who served as his creative muse in spawning one of Hollywood’s most successful film franchises. In his long career Stallone also played another memorable screen role — John Rambo — but Rocky was [...]

  • Beware of Children

    First Trailer Released for Venice Days Entry 'Beware of Children' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the first trailer for Dag Johan Haugeruds’ politically and socially charged drama “Beware of Children,” which premieres as part of the Venice Film Festival’s Venice Days section. The pic, which is being sold at Venice by Picture Tree Intl., features the dramatic aftermath of a tragic incident in [...]

  • The Tower animated film about Palestinians

    ‘The Tower’ Animation Wins Japan's Skip City Festival

    “The Tower,” Mats Grorud’s animation about the plight of the Palestinians, as viewed through the eyes of an 11-year-old girl in Beirut, won the grand prize in the international competition at the 16th edition of Skip City International D-Cinema Festival. The film also scooped the section’s audience award. The Skip City festival, which launched in [...]

  • For web story

    Transgender Immigrant Pic 'Lingua Franca,' Thriller 'Only Beasts' to Bow at Venice Days

    New York-based Filipina filmmaker Isabel Sandoval’s “Lingua Franca,” about a transgender immigrant, is among 11 competition entries, all world premieres, that will launch from the Venice Film Festival’s independently run Venice Days section. The only U.S. entry set to compete in the section modeled on Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight, “Lingua Franca” is Sandoval’s third work. It [...]

  • Female-Led and LGBTQ Narratives Win Big

    Female-Led and LGBTQ Narratives Win Big At Durban FilmMart Awards

    DURBAN–Female-driven narratives and daring portraits of queer culture around the continent were the big winners at this year’s Durban FilmMart (DFM), the industry program of the Durban Intl. Film Festival, which handed out awards at a ceremony Monday night at the Southern Sun Maharani Hotel. Among the prize-winners were the story of a Zimbabwean woman [...]

  • Oscar Nominations Reactions Phyllis Nagy

    Screenwriter Phyllis Nagy Runs for Writers Guild Presidency, Citing Agency Stalemate

    Oscar-nominated screenwriter Phyllis Nagy is challenging Writers Guild of America West’s incumbent president David Goodman, citing his handling of the bitter stalemate between the WGA and Hollywood agents. Nagy announced her candidacy online Monday night, a day before the deadline for filing. She made the announcement  in a private online group as part of Writers for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad