×

Toronto: Bleecker Street Wins Rights to ‘Military Wives’

By

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Military Wives
CREDIT: Toronto Film Festival

Bleecker Street has won rights to “Military Wives,” a feel-good comedy with Kristin Scott Thomas, Variety has confirmed.

The pact is one of the first to emerge from a slow market at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Peter Cattaneo directed “Military Wives,” which chronicles a group of women who find themselves at the center of a global movement after forming a choir while their husbands are serving in Afghanistan.

In her review for Variety, Amy Nicholson praised the film, writing, “Though their husbands are on a dangerous six-month deployment, the women of this charmer about a camp choir find a reason to sing.”

More to come…

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Incitement

    Helmer Yaron Zilberman Discusses Yitzhak Rabin Assassination Drama 'Incitement'

    American-Israeli filmmaker Yaron Zilberman set off to shed light on the 1995 assassination of the Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in “Incitement,” which world-premiered at Toronto in the Contemporary World Cinema section. Nominated for 10 Ophir awards in Israel, “Incitement” charts the events leading up to the assassination of Rabin at the end of a [...]

  • Anita Giu

    'The Farewell' Producer Gou Values Toronto Festival Spot for 'Honey Boy'

    When Anita Gou launched her production company Kindred Spirits in 2018 the mission was to produce “purpose-driven, cross-cultural, and boundary-pushing content aimed at a global audience.” A year later Gou did just that when Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The mostly subtitled comedic drama starring Awkwafina sparked a Park City [...]

  • Ready for War

    Toronto Film Review: 'Ready for War'

    Three years into the Revolutionary War, a desperate George Washington hired German soldier Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben to drill discipline into his ragtag troops. Von Steuben helped win American independence, and for his service, he was granted U.S. citizenship. Ever since, immigrants have enlisted in the military as a path toward legal status, putting their [...]

  • Synchronic

    XYZ Films Signs Partnership Deal With Logical Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

    Los Angeles-based XYZ Films has signed a deal with Logical Pictures to handle North American sales and executive produce a select number of films produced and financed by Logical. Under the deal, XYZ Films and Logical Pictures will start collaborating on “The Deep House,” directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo (“Inside,” “Leatherface”). “The Deep [...]

  • The Peanut Butter Falcon

    How AMC Theatres Is Promoting Indie Movies

    AMC Theatres isn’t known for arthouse fare, but the world’s largest exhibitor has started to heavily promote indie movies. In June, the company unveiled AMC Artisan Films, a programming and marketing initiative, that has spotlighted quirkier, more adult-oriented fare that arrives without the benefit of a Marvel superhero in the title. Since kicking off the [...]

  • Mick Jagger

    Mick Jagger Boosts 'Burnt Orange Heresy' Appeal

    Mick Jagger was a good get for “Burnt Orange Heresy” producers in more ways than one. They knew the Rolling Stones frontman would raise awareness of the indie project — at the very least, there was sure to be curiosity about his first credited movie role since 2002’s “The Man From Elysian Fields” – but [...]

  • Film Market for European Films to

    Market for European Films to Launch at Miami Film Festival

    European Film Promotion, an agency that acts as a champion for European cinema around the world, has joined with Gallic film promotion agency UniFrance and the Miami Film Festival to launch a sales market for European films targeting Latin American buyers, to be called the Miami Film Market — Mercado Del Cine Frances y Europeo. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad