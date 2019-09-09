Toronto: Bleecker Street Wins Rights to ‘Military Wives’

Bleecker Street has won rights to “Military Wives,” a feel-good comedy with Kristin Scott Thomas, Variety has confirmed.

The pact is one of the first to emerge from a slow market at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Peter Cattaneo directed “Military Wives,” which chronicles a group of women who find themselves at the center of a global movement after forming a choir while their husbands are serving in Afghanistan.

In her review for Variety, Amy Nicholson praised the film, writing, “Though their husbands are on a dangerous six-month deployment, the women of this charmer about a camp choir find a reason to sing.”

