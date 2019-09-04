×

Topic Studios Signs First-Look Deal With ‘The Climb’ Filmmakers

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

Topic Studios has signed a first-look deal with Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin, the filmmakers and stars of the buddy comedy “The Climb.”

Under the two-year deal, the duo will develop and produce feature films with an eye to direct for Topic with their Watch This Ready banner. “The Climb” was Covino’s feature directorial debut and was developed, financed and produced on a fast track by Topic Studios after acquiring the original short film of the same name at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

“The Climb” premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year where it won the Jury’s “Coup de Coeur” Award and was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics. The film tells the story of an epic friendship between two lifelong friends spanning numerous years, marriages, heartbreaks and conflicts.

“The Climb” premiered in North America at the Telluride Film Festival and will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 5.

“In our first project out of the gate, Michael and Kyle created an incredibly funny, original and endearing film that defies categorization,” said Maria Zuckerman of Topic Studios. “We love their sensibility and are excited to partner with these multi-talented creative souls as they explore the world through their unique lens.”

“We had an amazing experience working with Topic Studios on ‘The Climb’ and look forward to continuing our relationship with them,” said Covino and Marvin.

Projects from Topic Studios include Debra Granik’s “Leave No Trace,” Julius Onah’s thriller “Luce,” the political documentary “Dark Money,” and Steven Soderbergh’s Panama Papers drama “The Laundromat,” starring Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Pain and Glory

    Miami Film Festival to Open With 'Pain and Glory,' Close With 'Parasite'

    The Miami Gems Film Festival has selected Pedro Almodovar’s semi-autobiographical drama “Pain and Glory,” starring Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz, as its opening night title on Oct. 10 at the Tower Theater. The annual confab will close with Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Parasite,” a black comedy from Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho. The festival also set [...]

  • Topic Studios Signs First-Look Deal With

    Topic Studios Signs First-Look Deal With 'The Climb' Filmmakers

    Topic Studios has signed a first-look deal with Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin, the filmmakers and stars of the buddy comedy “The Climb.” Under the two-year deal, the duo will develop and produce feature films with an eye to direct for Topic with their Watch This Ready banner. “The Climb” was Covino’s feature directorial [...]

  • Summer Box Office Wrap

    Summer Box Office Wrap: Five Things We Learned From a Lackluster Popcorn Season

    Summer 2019: It was the best of times (for Disney), it was the worst of times (for basically any other studio). It’s been something of a mixed bag at the box office during the stretch between May and August, the four-month period officially defined as summer moviegoing season. Notable misses such as “Dark Phoenix,” “The [...]

  • Tiffany Haddish, Billy Crystal to Star

    Tiffany Haddish, Billy Crystal to Star in Comedy 'Here Today'

    Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish will star in and produce the independent comedy “Here Today,” with Crystal directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alan Zweibel. “Here Today” is based on Zweibel’s short story “The Prize.” Crystal will portray a veteran comedy writer who is slowly but surely losing his grip on reality and befriends [...]

  • German Producer Thomas Zickler (l) and

    Veteran German Producer Thomas Zickler Dies at 55

    Thomas “Tom” Zickler, one of Germany’s most successful producers, died Monday following a short illness. He was 55. Zickler worked with actor-director Til Schweiger on some of Germany’s most successful films of the past two decades. Overseeing production at Barefoot Films and Mr. Brown Entertainment, companies he ran with Schweiger, Zickler produced such hits as [...]

  • Will Smith stars in "Gemini Man"

    Ang Lee’s ‘Gemini Man’ Locks in China Release in October

    Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man” is to get a theatrical release in China in mid-October, producer Fosun Pictures has confirmed. The film will release Oct. 18. That is a week after its outing in North America, and about two weeks after its commercial debuts in France and Germany. Nevertheless, the date is a prime spot, as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad