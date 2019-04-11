×
Topher Grace Joins Jon Stewart’s Political Comedy Movie ‘Irresistible’

Topher Grace the Impossible
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Topher Grace is joining Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper, and Mackenzie Davis in the Jon Stewart’s comedy movie “Irresistible.”

Carell is portraying a Democratic political consultant who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel, played by Cooper, run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. Byrne will play Carell’s Republican counterpart and Davis will play the daughter of Cooper’s character. Grace’s role is being kept under wraps.

Stewart, who is directing and wrote the screenplay, will also produce alongside Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.

Stewart has kept a low profile since leaving “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” in 2015. He won 22 Emmy Awards as the host, writer, and executive producer of “The Daily Show,” and as a creator and executive producer on “The Colbert Report.” He’s credited as an executive producer on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Grace portrayed white supremacist leader David Duke in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.” Other credits include “Under the Silver Lake” opposite Andrew Garfield, “Truth” opposite Cate Blanchett and Robert Redford, and Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar.” He will next appear in National Geographic’s upcoming Memorial Day miniseries “The Hot Zone” opposite Julianna Margulies.

Grace is represented by ICM Partners and Lighthouse Management + Media. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

  • Topher Grace the Impossible

