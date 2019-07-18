×

Tom Cruise Drops First Trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at Comic-Con (Watch)

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday to hype the forthcoming “Top Gun: Maverick” and receive mass adoration from Hall H.

“I felt it was my responsibility to deliver for you,” Cruise told the crowd, tugging local heartstrings by reminiscing on the original “Top Gun” shoot in Downtown San Diego.

Cruise appeared on the tail end of the “Terminator: Dark Fate” panel, another movie from Paramount and Skydance, and said “to me, ‘Top Gun’ is about competition.” In the trailer shown, that sentiment is alive and well, but it’s not about skilled pilots fighting against machines — this time, they’re battling drones.

“You’re a dinosaur,” a high-ranking official played by Ed Harris tells Cruise’s pilot, now an instructor trying to thrive in a military reliant on drones.

There’s plenty of high-flying in fancy new jets, glimpses of Cruise’s iconic bomber jacket and Ray-Ban sunglasses — and even a new generation of shirtless volleyball players, led by actor Glen Powell.

Originally slated for this year, Paramount pushed the film to 2020 to tinker with its flight sequences. The sequel explores drone technology and sees Cruise portray a flight instructor.

“Oblivion” helmer Joe Kosinski is directing the film, a sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun,” from a script by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first movie with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

“Only the Brave” star Miles Teller will play Goose’s son and Maverick’s new protege. Goose, the co-pilot to Cruise’s character in the original, was played by Anthony Edwards.

Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the sequel. Jon Hamm, Harris, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro round out the cast.

The original film was a massive success, grossing more than $350 million worldwide on a $15 million budget.

More Film

  • 'Top Gun: Maverick' Trailer: Tom Cruise

    Tom Cruise Drops First Trailer for 'Top Gun: Maverick' at Comic-Con (Watch)

    Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday to hype the forthcoming “Top Gun: Maverick” and receive mass adoration from Hall H. “I felt it was my responsibility to deliver for you,” Cruise told the crowd, tugging local heartstrings by reminiscing on the original “Top Gun” shoot in Downtown San Diego. [...]

  • Tribeca Film Institute

    Tribeca Film Institute, Pond5 Announce Latest Indie Film Grantees (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tribeca Film Institute (TFI) and Pond5 have once again teamed up to offer microgrants to indie filmmakers and artists. The grants, which go as high as $7,500, are intended to help storytellers during “in-between” phases of their projects, such as research, festival travel or community screenings. They’re the kind of unexpected costs that can lead [...]

  • On-Location Filming Slides 3.9% in Los

    On-Location Filming Slides 3.9% in Los Angeles in Second Quarter

    Held down by a lack of soundstage space, total on-location filming in greater Los Angeles declined 3.9% in the second quarter to 8,632 shoot days, permitting agency FilmLA reported Thursday. “Although our latest report reveals a decline in filming on location, local production facilities tell us that they are operating at capacity,” said FilmLA president [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    U.S. Box Office, Movie Admissions, Ticket Price Fall in Second Quarter

    U.S. movie admissions slid 2.5% in the second quarter of 2019 to 347.8 million, with box office receipts declining 3.8% to $3.22 billion on the heels of a record-setting year, the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) reported Thursday. The overall ticket price for the quarter slipped 1.3%, or 12 cents, to $9.26, compared to [...]

  • Terminator: Dark Fate

    'Terminator: Dark Fate' Will Definitely Be R-Rated, Tim Miller Reveals at Comic-Con

    “Terminator: Dark Fate” is not just a reboot of a beloved franchise, it’s a return to hardcore form that will receive an R rating from the MPAA. Announced at San Diego Comic Con’s opening Hall H panel on Thursday, the move is a departure from the PG-13 status of recent reboot attempts like “Terminator: Genisys” [...]

  • In Search

    Rushlake Takes World Rights for Two Acclaimed African Docs (EXCLUSIVE)

    DURBAN–Cologne-based Rushlake Media has acquired world sales rights for “The Sound of Masks,” by Portuguese filmmaker Sara Gouveia, and “In Search,” by Kenyan director Beryl Magoko. The announcement was made Thursday at the Durban Intl. Film Festival, where both documentaries are screening. Rushlake’s Philipp Hoffmann says the two films will bolster the company’s growing slate [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad