Toni Collette, Jessie Buckley and David Thewlis Join Charlie Kaufman’s Netflix Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Toni Collette, Jessie Buckley, and David Thewlis are joining the cast of Netflix’s film “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” sources tell Variety.

Charlie Kaufman is writing and directing the movie, which stars Jesse Plemons. Based on Ian Reid’s 2016 novel, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” follows Jake (Plemons), a man going on a road trip to meet his parents on their secluded farm with his girlfriend (Buckley), who is thinking of terminating their relationship. When Jake makes an unexpected detour leaving her stranded, a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror ensues.

Kaufman is also producing with Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman, Bob Salerno, and Stefanie Azpiazu. Reid will serve as co-producer.

The new project reunites Kaufman with his frequent collaborator Bregman, who previously produced “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Synecdoche, New York,” and “Human Nature.”

Collette most recently starred in A24’s horror thriller “Hereditary” and Netflix’s “Velvet Buzzsaw” with Jake Gyllenhaal. She will appear next in Lionsgate’s “Knives Out” with Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas.

After breaking out in the FX series “Taboo,” Buckley will star in the HBO limited series “Chernobyl.” She follows that up with BBC Films’ Judy Garland biopic “Judy,” “The Voyage of Doctor Doolittle,” and “Misbehavior.”

Thewlis can be seen next in the Amazon series “The Feed” and also has the “Avatar” sequels bowing in 2020.

