×

Tommy James Biopic ‘Me, the Mob and the Music’ in Development (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tommy JamesCousin Brucie 3rd Annual Palisades Park Reunion, East Rutherford, New Jersey, America - 27 Jun 2015
CREDIT: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Pop music star Tommy James and film producer Barbara DeFina are developing the biopic “Me, the Mob and the Music,” based on James’ autobiography.

DeFina, whose credits include Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” and “GoodFellas,” and James have tapped three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall to helm the film adaptation from a screenplay by Matthew Stone (“Intolerable Cruelty”).

James was the leader of Tommy James and the Shondells with No. 1 singles for “Hanky Panky” and “Crimson and Clover” along with a dozen other Top 40 hits, including “I Think We’re Alone Now”, “Mirage”, “Mony Mony”, “Sweet Cherry Wine”, and “Crystal Blue Persuasion.” He has sold an estimated 100 million records.

The book, co-written with Martin Fitzpatrick and published in 2011, centers on James’ years at Roulette Records and his complex and sometimes terrifying relationship with mobster Morris Levy, also known as the “Godfather of the Music Business.” Levy operated through payola and strong-arm tactics. Levy was convicted of extortion in 1990 and died after losing an appeal shortly before he was due to report to prison.

Related

Bruce Springsteen, Santana, Joan Jett, Prince, Tom Jones, Billy Idol, Kelly Clarkson and Cher have recorded covers of James songs, which have been in 60 movies and 53 TV show soundtracks. Currently, he can be heard nationally each week with his “Getting Together” radio show broadcast on Sirius XM.

DeFina’s first producing project was “The Color of Money,” followed by “The Last Temptation of Christ,” “The Age of Innocence,” “Cape Fear,” “Casino” and “You Can Count on Me.” She also executive produced “Goodfellas,” “The Grifters” and “Hugo.” She also produced Michael Jackson’s “Bad” music video.

Marshall won Tonys for choreography in “Anything Goes,” “The Pajama Game” and “Wonderful Town” and was nominated for directing each of those musicals. She also received directing and choreography nominations for “Nice Work if You Can Get It.”

“I am thrilled to now have the very talented Kathleen Marshall signed on to direct the film of my life story,” James said. “Living for so long with underlying feelings of fear and intimidation, and yet being grateful to the very same people for the great success that we had, makes for a wild tale and was often difficult to explain. My deep appreciation to everyone on the team who believed in this project — my manager Carol Ross, our producer Barbara DeFina. our screenwriter Matthew Stone and my co-writer Martin Fitzpatrick. What a team!”

Marshall is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. James and DeFina are repped by Mark Schwartz and George Sheanshang.

More Film

  • Rounds

    Stephan Komandarev and Catalin Mitulescu Films Among Sarajevo's 23 World Premieres

    The latest films from Bulgarian director Stephan Komandarev and Romania’s Catalin Mitulescu are among 23 world premieres competing for the Heart of Sarajevo awards at the 25th Sarajevo Film Festival. Komandarev’s 2017 film “Directions” played in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard and his 2008 opus “The World Is Big and Salvation Lurks Around the Corner” was [...]

  • Tommy JamesCousin Brucie 3rd Annual Palisades

    Tommy James Biopic 'Me, the Mob and the Music' in Development (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pop music star Tommy James and film producer Barbara DeFina are developing the biopic “Me, the Mob and the Music,” based on James’ autobiography. DeFina, whose credits include Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” and “GoodFellas,” and James have tapped three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall to helm the film adaptation from a screenplay by Matthew Stone (“Intolerable [...]

  • Terminator: Dark Fate

    Comic-Con: ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Cast Will Hit Reddit Live-Streamed AMA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Arnold is back — and he and other cast members of “Terminator: Dark Fate” are joining a first-of-its-kind live-streaming Reddit AMA on Thursday from Comic-Con International in San Diego. For the new installment in the “Terminator” franchise, Paramount Pictures is hosting a traditional Comic-Con panel Thursday 11 a.m.-12 noon in Hall H. Then, a few [...]

  • Pedestrians walk past a large screen

    Johnny Kitagawa: Power, Abuse, and the Japanese Media Omerta

    Will the death of Johnny Kitagawa lead to a change of attitude by the Japanese media to the powerful Johnny & Associates talent agency that he formed? Public broadcaster NHK and others this week reported a warning to the company from the Fair Trade Commission over alleged pressure on TV stations to keep members of [...]

  • Jahmil X.T. Qubeka on Durban Opening-Night

    Jahmil X.T. Qubeka on Durban Opening-Night Film ‘Knuckle City’

    DURBAN–Dudu Nyakama is an aging boxer whose best fighting days are behind him. But for a man whose only glory has come in the ring, a big prize fight offers the one shot at saving his family, dragging him into the criminal underbelly of the gritty township he’s spent his whole life trying to escape. [...]

  • it chapter two, comic con

    Comic-Con: 4500 Gallons of Fake Blood and Everything Else to Know About 'It Chapter Two'

    Comic-Con 2019 kicked off with a stacked presentation from the director and cast of “It Chapter Two” on Wednesday, inspiring a curious amount of joy at San Diego’s Spreckels Theater in spite of the abject terror offered up by the film. The closing chapter to 2017’s record-obliterating “It,” the highest grossing R-rated horror film of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad