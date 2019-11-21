×
MGM Studios Exec Tomas Davison Dies at 43

Tomas Davison
CREDIT: Courtesy of MGM Studios

MGM Studios executive Tomas Davison died on Nov. 16 in Miami. He was 43.

The cause of his death is still pending.

Davison joined the studio over a year ago where he was tapped for the position of senior VP of international television distribution Latin America and U.S. Hispanic. During his time at the studio, he opened its Miami office and expanded sales into Latin America, sealing lucrative deals with distributors for many of the studio’s hit television series and films.

Before joining MGM, Davison previously held the position of VP of sales for Latin America & Caribbean at Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, where he managed sales of Warner Bros. TV series, theatrical motion pictures, animated product and movies across all platforms.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Jan. 6, 1976, Davison attended the University of Buenos Aires, where he majored in communication. He moved to the U.S. in 1998, settling in Miami.

“Everywhere he went, Tomas made friends,” his family said in a statement. “His passion for work and zest for life were contagious; and his love for his family was never-ending. It is with a very heavy heart that we must say goodbye to our dear, sweet Tomas. May you rest in peace.”

“Tomas was a wonderful man who was greatly respected by his colleagues and incredibly committed to his career,” added Chris Ottinger, president of MGM Worldwide Television Distribution. “He prided himself on building and maintaining great relationships with people and took the time to make sure that those who worked with him were constantly learning and growing. This is a great loss to the MGM family as Tomas was not only a colleague, but a friend. We will all miss him dearly.”

Davison is survived by his mother Mimi Prol, father Miguel Davison, sisters Dolores Davison and Mariana Davison, stepfather Leonardo Oleskow and stepmother Patricia Davison.

Davison’s colleagues will honor him on Thursday at MIP Cancun on the beach behind the Moon Palace Resort. Services will be held for him on Nov. 23 at Stanfill Funeral Home. Donations can be made in his memory to the Rotary Foundation’s polio fund: https://my.rotary.org/en/donate.

  Tomas Davison

    MGM Studios Exec Tomas Davison Dies at 43

    MGM Studios executive Tomas Davison died on Nov. 16 in Miami. He was 43. The cause of his death is still pending. Davison joined the studio over a year ago where he was tapped for the position of senior VP of international television distribution Latin America and U.S. Hispanic. During his time at the studio,

