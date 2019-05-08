STX Chief Operating Officer Tom McGrath Steps Down (EXCLUSIVE)

×
STX Chief Operating Officer Tom McGrath Steps Down

Matt Donnelly

STX Entertainment chief operating officer Thomas McGrath is departing the company, Variety has learned exclusively.

McGrath, who has been at Bob Simonds’ young studio since day one, left his post on Monday, an individual familiar with the change said. He will transition to a senior adviser role, a second insider noted.

An STX spokesperson had no immediate comment.

McGrath is keen to return to his deep roots as a Broadway producer, one of the individuals explained. The executive is currently involved in Santino Fontana’s “Tootsie,” and has a prolific resume in the space. As a co-founder of the company Key Brand Entertainment, McGrath has mounted numerous musical revivals over the years (“Hair,” “Pippin,” “Porgy and Bess”) and originals in New York and London.

More to come…

