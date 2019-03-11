×
Tom Holland Reteams With Russo Brothers for ‘Cherry’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Tom Holland
With the culmination of the “Avengers” storyline on the horizon, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is in talks to star in the Russo brothers’ “Cherry,” which is expected to be the directing duo’s first non-Marvel gig.

“Avengers: Endgame” helmers Joe and Anthony Russo will direct from a script by Jessica Goldberg, who adapted the novel “Exit West” for the brothers’ studio AGBO and was creator and EP of Hulu series “The Path.”

AGBO acquired the rights to Nico Walker’s book, “Cherry,” in August, with plans to shoot over the summer.

“Cherry” parallels the true life story of the author, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD, fell into opioid addiction and began robbing banks. Walker was caught and convicted in 2011 and is scheduled to be released in 2020.

The brothers will produce along with AGBO’s Mike Larocca.

AGBO has made its presence known as it continues to build its development slate. After it won the rights to “Cherry” following a highly competitive bidding war last summer, the pic became a top priority at the upstart studio. Holland became an easy choice for the lead role due to the trio’s involvement in “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Besides appearing in “Avengers: Endgame,” Holland is also reprising his role as Peter Parker in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which bows this summer, and stars in Lionsgate tentpole “Chaos Walking.”

Both the Russo brothers and Holland are repped by WME. Holland is also repped by The Curtis Brown Group.

