Tom Holland Reveals Another Spoiler on ‘Graham Norton Show’

Tom Holland just can’t seem to keep his mouth shut.

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” Star continued his spoiler streak during Friday night’s episode of the “Graham Norton Show” when he revealed one of the major deaths from “Avengers: Endgame.”

“The film is a direct continuation of “Avengers: Endgame” so we deal with the ramifications of the blip, of the death of Tony Stark,” Holland said while promoting his upcoming “Spider-Man” sequel. “Sorry if anyone hasn’t seen the film! If you haven’t, then you’re living under a rock, to be honest.”

Although “Endgame” directors the Russo Brothers lifted the ban on spoilers last month, the important detail didn’t sit well with many ‘Graham Norton Show’ viewers who took to Twitter to share their frustration.

#grahamnorton oh, cheers, Tom Holland! I haven't seen Avengers Endgame yet. Thanks for the massive spoiler — Michael McCartney (@MickeyMcCartney) June 21, 2019

We were waiting for it to come on to Sky – we have a one yr old and never go to cinema! Not so much living under a rock!! #spoiler #Tomholland — TheUptightMummy (@TheUptight) June 21, 2019

In actuality, Holland’s latest spoiler is far from his worst. Holland has a long history of releasing major Marvel details, which have spanned everything from his revelation of “Spider-Man: Far From Home’s” title on social media to his announcement of Marvel’s plans to turn the first “Spider-Man” film into a trilogy. More recently, he walked into an “Avengers: Infinity War” theater and shouted, “I’m alive!” giving away the film’s climactic ending.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya, is set to hit theaters July 2.