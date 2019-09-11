Tom Hanks: What Mr. Rogers Would Tell Children in 2019

Tom Hanks and the team behind “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” dropped by the Variety Studio over the weekend to discuss the new Mr. Rogers film, which premiered to rave reviews out of the Toronto Film Festival.
Hanks was asked what he thought Mr. Rogers would say to children who are living in the age of school shootings and Donald Trump.
Tom Hanks and the team behind “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” dropped by the Variety Studio over the weekend to discuss the new Mr. Rogers film, which premiered to rave reviews out of the Toronto Film Festival. Hanks was asked what he thought Mr. Rogers would say to children who are living in the [...]
Christian Bale seems extra-pleased with the casting of Robert Pattinson as the next Dark Knight. Speaking to Variety at the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday, Bale gave a thumbs up when asked about Pattinson joining the Bat family. “Good choice! He’s interesting,” Bale said. His “Ford v. Ferrari” co-star, Matt Damon, agreed. “Did you see [...]
In today’s film news roundup, Brian Cox’s “The Etruscan Smile” and meditation documentary “The Portal” find homes and Lin-Manuel Miranda is backing a Spanish-language app. ACQUISITIONS Lightyear Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Brian Cox’s “The Etruscan Smile” and plans an Oscar-qualifying theatrical run in November in New York and Los Angeles. Lightyear is [...]
British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor has joined Mark Wahlberg in Paramount’s action thriller “Infinite,” with Antoine Fuqua directing. “Infinite” is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian at Di Bonaventura Pictures, and John Zaozirny. John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr are adapting D. Eric Maikranz’s novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” which is centered on the Cognomina, [...]
One of the most diverse cities in the world, Toronto is a booming cultural metropolis. With scores of languages, foods, customs and celebrations, it’s no wonder this urban marvel draws visitors from across the globe. The ten days of the Toronto International Film Festival are a great time to chart your own path and see [...]
Lionsgate Chief Executive Officer Jon Feltheimer offered a bullish outlook and pledged to seek an improved Wall Street profile for the company — which has seen its stock lose about half its value over the past year. Feltheimer spoke Tuesday at Lionsgate’s annual shareholders meeting in Vancouver and touted improved performances in film, television, talent management, [...]